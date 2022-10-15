Some vultures no longer waiting for dinner to die, farmers and ranchers say

Vultures have always had an image problem.

In cartoons they’re invariably hunch-shouldered, black-shrouded figures perched on tree limbs or circling above, waiting for something to die.

But vultures are not generally thought of as dangerous. They are scavengers, not predators.

That may be changing.

Historically, Oklahomans have mainly seen the hulking, red-headed and usually harmless turkey vulture. Over time, though, the smaller, more aggressive black vulture has appeared in growing numbers in this state and elsewhere.

Last week, witnesses told a legislative hearing that black vultures pose an increasing threat to Oklahoma livestock. This follows a national trend with alarms raised as far north as Ohio and Indiana.

“Most people have no idea how deadly and vicious black vultures can be for livestock,” said state Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens, R-Tahlequah. “They will attack baby calves as they are being born and literally eat them alive, and they’ll attack the mother as she’s giving birth.”

Western Hemisphere vultures, which include two species of condor, generally feed only on dead animals. Their stomach acids are so corrosive they kill most microbes, including anthrax bacteria, and their urine acts as an anti-bacterial agent. Environmentalists like vultures because their consumption of carcasses prevents putrification and the release of greenhouse gases.

In other words, they digest and neutralize a lot of bad stuff.

The black vulture, though, has been known to attack live animals, especially smaller ones, and some farmers and ranchers say they are becoming more aggressive.

“Not only do they kill cattle, but they also kill sheep, and there have been reports of the loss of horses, donkeys, goats and other animals,” Stephens said.

Common in most of South and Central America, black vultures historically ranged only through the southern United States, including southeastern Oklahoma.

Warming climates, though, have encouraged black vultures to move across Oklahoma and into the Midwest.

Black vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Act Treaty of 1918 — which, despite its name, was updated as recently as 2020.

They are are not considered endangered, however, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture has obtained what is known as a master depredation permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture can issue “sub-permits” allowing up to five “takes” each to individual farmers and ranchers.

Stephens, though, says that’s not enough. He wants no limit on the sub-permits, and he wants to be able to trap the birds, which he said is more effective.

“We want to work with our federal delegation … to try and get something done and provide a pathway for livestock producers to be able to protect their own animals without being in violation of the law,” he said.

