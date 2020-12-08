Some patients unable to get necessary levels of care because COVID-19 is flooding hospitals, Grove doctor says

Dr. Sam Ratermann has seen firsthand patients who haven't received the higher-level or specialty care they need because COVID-19 is inundating Oklahoma's hospital system.

For weeks, if not months, he said, the intensive-care unit at Integris Grove Hospital has been completely full and staffed to the maximum. Ratermann said he spends a portion of his days playing resource manager, trying to fit together puzzle pieces as he works to get patients the care they require but that sometimes he can't find.

Ratermann, medical director of the hospitalist program at Integris Grove, said he had a patient who needed a higher level of care over the weekend and the only available bed was 200 miles away in Kansas City.

On Monday, a hospital more than 300 miles away contacted him to try to transfer a COVID patient to his rural facility.

"I've personally seen patients — people I care deeply for — suffer the consequences of this lack of higher level of care and specialty care," Ratermann said. "We've had patients that I've seen come and go and I've talked to other providers that have patients stuck in ERs for 16 hours or sometimes a day or two days waiting to get to the care that they need.

"That was never a problem before this pandemic. This is something new."