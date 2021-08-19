Some Oklahoma landowners see fight against 'necessary' electric transmission line as battle against Goliath

SAND SPRINGS — Transource Energy, an electric company based in Ohio, is planning to build an 80-mile electric transmission line from Ponca City to Tulsa by 2025, and some residents whose property it could cross feel hopeless.
Transource — a partnership between American Electric Power and Evergy — held an open house Thursday evening at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs to inform affected landowners about the plans and allow them to vet concerns. They said the proposed electric line is estimated to save consumers $465.6 million over the next 40 years.
“We invited the public in to help us route a power line that was determined to be necessary for this area,” said Todd Burns, a Transource director. He explained that the goal is to analyze residents' concerns in order to map out the optimal pathway “that reasonably balances the impacts of the construction.”
But some landowners feel helpless against what they see as a “Goliath” corporation.
Neva Alsip and her sister Leslie Harrison own 120 acres near Yale. Alsip operates a cottage-esque Airbnb alongside an organic farm, offering travelers a rural get-away or part-time employment. She said the powerlines will be devastating and that she plans to go to court if need be.
“It’s like big, heavy-handed, huge corporation versus little Pete Pickens landowner," Alsip said. "It’s heartbreaking because you know you’re up against Goliath.”
Considering all possible routes, nearly 1,000 landowners could be affected. Connie Smith, Transource’s community affairs representative, said the electric line is necessary to avoid future power grid crashes and electricity bill increases.
One couple at the meeting said they already have one set of electric lines running through their property just outside of Mannford — courtesy of the GRDA — and don't want two sets, especially because they had plans to plant an apple orchard on the swath of land Transource is considering.
The couple, who asked that their names not be used, said they "understand that people need power, but we just don’t know how much of our land we’re expected to give up. It’s OK for them to have their dreams, but we don’t want to give up ours, either."
Burns responded to landowners’ concerns about imminent domain, saying he hopes to reach adequate financial compensation agreements in order to avoid using imminent domain. He declined to comment on the monetary value of the compensation until the final route is decided.
Alsip said the only adequate compensation would be in the millions and that she is appalled by Oklahoma’s governmental regulations regarding imminent domain.
Transource plans to finalize the transmission line’s route within the next two months.
For more information about the project, visit bit.ly/SoonerWekiwaProject.