Some Oklahoma landowners see fight against 'necessary' electric transmission line as battle against Goliath

Considering all possible routes, nearly 1,000 landowners could be affected. Connie Smith, Transource’s community affairs representative, said the electric line is necessary to avoid future power grid crashes and electricity bill increases.

One couple at the meeting said they already have one set of electric lines running through their property just outside of Mannford — courtesy of the GRDA — and don't want two sets, especially because they had plans to plant an apple orchard on the swath of land Transource is considering.

The couple, who asked that their names not be used, said they "understand that people need power, but we just don’t know how much of our land we’re expected to give up. It’s OK for them to have their dreams, but we don’t want to give up ours, either."

Burns responded to landowners’ concerns about imminent domain, saying he hopes to reach adequate financial compensation agreements in order to avoid using imminent domain. He declined to comment on the monetary value of the compensation until the final route is decided.

Alsip said the only adequate compensation would be in the millions and that she is appalled by Oklahoma’s governmental regulations regarding imminent domain.