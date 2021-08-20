Some Oklahoma landowners see fight against electric transmission line as battle against Goliath

“We invited the public in to help us route a power line that was determined to be necessary for this area,” Todd Burns, a Transource director, said Thursday evening.

He said the goal is to analyze residents' concerns in order to map out the optimal pathway “that reasonably balances the impacts of the construction.”

But some landowners feel helpless against what they see as a “Goliath” corporation.

Neva Alsip and her sister Leslie Harrison own 120 acres near Yale. Alsip operates a cottage-esque Airbnb alongside an organic farm, offering travelers a rural getaway or part-time employment.

She said the power lines will be devastating and that she plans to go to court if need be to try to stop the plan.

“It’s like big, heavy-handed, huge corporation versus little Pete Pickens landowner,” Alsip said. “It’s heartbreaking because you know you’re up against Goliath.”

Considering all possible routes, nearly 1,000 landowners could be affected.