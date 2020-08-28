Some fans wear masks, some keep their distance, but high school football begins as scheduled Friday

Justin Roush and his wife weren’t as enthusiastic about attending Friday night’s game as the other fans. Roush said they were worried about the number of people in the stands but came anyway to support their son Jackson.

“My son is in the band, so I’ve kind of got to be here,” Roush said. “But my wife and I are both very hesitant. That’s the best way I can put it. … We’re just watching ourselves and trying to place ourselves where we don’t have to be confrontational or anything.”

Miller said the Bixby band has been innovative in trying new routines that allow members to keep more distance between each other.

Friday was Bixby’s first sporting event with its new scoreboard, and Miller said he was happy the athletes were given a chance to compete with it on Friday. He complimented the players and coaches for doing their part in helping create a safe atmosphere.

“During all of our practices and everything else, our coaches stayed masked up as much as possible,” Miller said. “They’ve tried to keep students socially distanced in the locker rooms, in film meetings and all those kinds of things, so it is a new normal for them.”