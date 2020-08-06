OKLAHOMA CITY — Mask-wearing requirements instituted by many Oklahoma tribes in response to COVID-19 have also prompted some of the state's Indian casinos to temporarily ban smoking.
Brandon Scott, spokesman for the Cherokee Nation Businesses, confirmed Wednesday that the decision to suspend smoking at Cherokee casinos was linked to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s executive order requiring the wearing of masks on Cherokee business properties.
"As you know, it's probably pretty hard to smoke with a mask on," Scott said. "As long as masks are in place, that is going to be the policy."
Scott said the tribe's experience in dealing with COVID-19 could ultimately lead to some permanent change to the Cherokee Nation's casino smoking policy.