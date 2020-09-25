Social safety net strained but steadfast as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Besides takeout, rising case numbers and face masks, there have been few constants in the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the need for those who lost jobs, took pay cuts or otherwise saw their way of life upended hasn't gone away as the pandemic continues into the fall.
It's why the Tulsa Area United Way hosted a webinar Friday on COVID-19 and the Social Safety Net, where the organization and its partners addressed what's available for those in need and how nonprofits have endured the last six months. The webinar was also broadcast on Facebook Live on the Tulsa Area United Way page.
As the crisis spread, one of the most used resources quickly became 211. Pam Ballard, CEO of the Community Service Council which runs 211 for 37 counties in eastern Oklahoma, said more than 100,000 people have called since mid-March.
But Ballard said not all calls are created equal, and with the service having added information about rapid testing sites and COVID-19 case numbers, the calls are not solely for assistance or aid.
"211 isn't for a certain demographic or someone in a certain economic condition," Ballard said. "It really is for all residents. Anyone at any given time could find themselves in a situation where they do need the services of 211."
Among those 100,000 calls, Ballard said most were for information about utility assistance, followed by food aid, healthcare services, housing and disaster relief, respectively.
For all of 2019, there were 170,000 211 calls, according to the agency's website.
Although not the first request for 211, housing and rent assistance has become a concern as the pandemic's longterm disruption continues. Becky Gilgo, City of Tulsa housing policy director, said the city was 11th in the country for evictions before COVID-19 made rent impossible for many tenants.
The continued rent assistance program in conjunction with the Tulsa Housing Authority and Tulsa County has already seen more than $8 million in applications since launching Aug. 24 Gilgo said. She said she's encouraging those in need to take advantage of the program so that tenants can be caught up on rent when the eviction moratorium ends in January.
"That means we also have about $8 million left to spend," Gilgo said. "There's absolutely funds available to keep you housed."
One universal concern among speakers was the pandemic's impact on those organizations tasked with helping people. The infrastructure wasn't built for a sudden surge like that seen since March, and with concerns about COVID-19's spread along with it, changes had to be made.
Susan Savage, CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services and former Tulsa mayor, said the pandemic's onset put the organization in an "emergency response mode."
The need for personal protective equipment, providing testing for many of the Tulsa area's shelters and Morton employees, forced them to consolidate resources, Savage said.
Despite the changes and the virus' resurgence in the summer, Savage said the organization has thus far avoided layoffs or furloughs. But there is a looming concern within Morton and others in the social safety net of compassion fatigue as the pandemic drags on.
"You wear out because you are so intensely focused on the needs of someone else," Savage said. "So I'm pushing people to take time off, we're trying to help accommodate families, our employees who have children in school having to do virtual learning. It's tough."
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
