Social safety net strained but steadfast as COVID-19 pandemic continues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Besides takeout, rising case numbers and face masks, there have been few constants in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the need for those who lost jobs, took pay cuts or otherwise saw their way of life upended hasn't gone away as the pandemic continues into the fall.

It's why the Tulsa Area United Way hosted a webinar Friday on COVID-19 and the Social Safety Net, where the organization and its partners addressed what's available for those in need and how nonprofits have endured the last six months. The webinar was also broadcast on Facebook Live on the Tulsa Area United Way page.

As the crisis spread, one of the most used resources quickly became 211. Pam Ballard, CEO of the Community Service Council which runs 211 for 37 counties in eastern Oklahoma, said more than 100,000 people have called since mid-March.

But Ballard said not all calls are created equal, and with the service having added information about rapid testing sites and COVID-19 case numbers, the calls are not solely for assistance or aid.

"211 isn't for a certain demographic or someone in a certain economic condition," Ballard said. "It really is for all residents. Anyone at any given time could find themselves in a situation where they do need the services of 211."