A survivor of sex trafficking told an audience in Tulsa about her experience to try to raise awareness that the internet has changed the way predators go after victims.

"My story started on Snapchat," she said Tuesday during a town hall meeting, adding she was manipulated and threatened after someone befriended her through the app. She later learned the same perpetrator had targeted 100 victims worldwide.

Also among panelists at the event, hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention Services, was a federal prosecutor who noted Tulsa's high rate of cases dealing with pornography, trafficking and child sexual abuse.

"We're No. 1 in Project Safe Childhood cases. ... We do the most cases in the United States in this district," said Shannon Cozzoni, a deputy criminal chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Of the 99 cases from Oklahoma reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2021, 77 were related to sex trafficking with 180 known victims, panelist Cori Duke said.

"The crazy thing about those numbers is that those reflect only the numbers that are reported," she said, adding human trafficking is underreported and is "largely a hidden crime."

DVIS CEO Tracey Lyall said human trafficking perpetrators may use threats of violence or harm to the victim's family, as well as physical restraint.

Elements of force and threat usually arise in these cases, Cozzoni said, but it usually starts out "very congenial" with coercion.

"What we really get are the cases in which there's been a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship that gets converted by using that coercion and threat," she said.

"It's not the tale you see on TV; it's not 'Taken,'" she said, referencing the series of action films centered on kidnapping.

The sex trafficking survivor said predators first "try to get you on their side" by enticing a victim into friendship.

"That's how it always starts," she said, "and then it slowly, but very harshly, escalates into more."

Cozzoni worries about the constant growth of social media and the dangers for young people related to trafficking.

"Online exploitation has exploded," Dustin Carter, a Homeland Security representative, said Tuesday from the audience, adding it's impossible to keep track of all the apps being used.

According to Carter, it's important for users receiving suspicious messages not to delete them, nor should they try to confront the individual themselves. Cozzoni encouraged victims to discontinue the conversations and let law enforcement step in.

Being able to recognize the signs of this type of abuse is important, Erin Stein, a Homeland Security representative, said from the audience.

"A lot of times people will become disconnected from family and friends" in these situations, she said.

The survivor on Tuesday's panel said being withdrawn is another sign of victimization, as well as self-harm.

She recommended parents "try to be supportive because in my case scenario the adults I had around me just turned their heads and didn't pay attention to the marks and scars that I had."

She said it's important for young people to realize how easy it is to lose control of personal information on the internet.

"You thought they were your friend, but in a snap of a second they're not," she said of online predators. "I do not want another girl to go through that. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

