Social media celeb's 'Cleveland World Tour' arrives in Cleveland, Oklahoma

CLEVELAND, Okla. — Easter Sunday marked Oklahoma’s turn to be a stop on the Cleveland World Tour.

Joey Kinsley, alias @SirYacht_ on Twitter, is in the midst of a road trip he dubbed the Cleveland World Tour.

Kinsley, who has a large following on social media, is visiting 13 Clevelands in 13 states over a 10-day period. His trek took him Sunday to Cleveland, Oklahoma, where he attended Easter mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and snapped photos of himself at various locations around town.

In an email to the Tulsa World, Kinsley said he ate “delicious buffet comfort food” at Hickory House Restaurant, took photos in front of city hall, took a photo next to the statue of 1952 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Vessels and met Larry Hill, a diehard Browns fan from the area.

The story behind the Clevelend World Tour?

Kinsley, a content creator from Cleveland, Ohio, weaved in bio info in his response:

“I have an amazing family of three siblings including a twin, two amazing parents and two amazing dogs. I also have an amazing girlfriend I’m going to marry one day. I graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in management economics and played basketball there.

“I fell into making content immediately after the Browns went 0-16 and my first-ever video went viral on Twitter and got on Sportscenter’s snapchat. I pursued it while working sales jobs, started gaining a big following on TikTok during COVID and went full-time as a content creator in February 2021.

“Previously I just worked for ‘You Betcha’ for 6 months in Fargo, North Dakota, but am now full time on my own as of two months ago. I’ve wanted to make bigger YouTube projects for a while now and this was the first step towards it.”

Kinsley, who has 24,000 Twitter followers, tweeted that he would embark on the Cleveland World Tour if the tweet got 10,000 likes. The tweet generated 11,500 likes in two hours, so the deal was sealed and he hopped in his orange Chevy Colorado to begin visiting Clevelands in New York, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio. He tweeted that he had only 10 days to hit them all because he has to be back for a wedding soon.

Kinsley has been posting updates on social media. He tweeted that his truck almost got totaled on day three. He was presented a key to the city in Tennessee. While in Oklahoma, he was given a Cleveland basketball backpack by coach Daniel Brimmer.

Initially, the Cleveland World Tour was self-funded, but Kinsley said GoFundMe donations beyond expenses would go go the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. He tweeted Friday that G Fuel Energy, the official energy drink of Esports, was sponsoring the rest of the trip and, because of that, all donations to GoFundMe will go to the food bank.

