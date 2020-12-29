Sobriety checkpoints planned in Tulsa, other areas on New Year's Eve

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team and other law enforcement agencies will conduct sobriety checkpoints in various parts of the state on New Year's Eve, including the Tulsa area, the agency said.
The effort is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the U.S. this holiday weekend.
"The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers," the agency said in a news release.
During the previous New Year's Eve holiday period, there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma. Two of those crashes were fatalities resulting in the deaths of two people.
Of the crashes, at least 24 were alcohol- and/or drug-related. That is more than 16% percent that involved a potentially impaired driver, according to the agency.
The sobriety checkpoints will include the Tulsa area on Thursday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be joined by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Sapulpa Police Department to conduct extra patrols targeting impaired driving, the OHP said.
There also will be a checkpoint in Muskogee from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., as well as a saturation patrol in Muskogee County and the city before, during and after the checkpoint.
That checkpoint and high-visibility patrol is being supported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and the Muskogee-Creek Nation Police Department.
There also will be a saturation patrol in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department, and the Norman Police Department. These agencies will have extra law enforcement on the roads looking for impaired drivers.
"Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance," the OHP said.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.
The efforts are needed to affect Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state, the agency said. The locations of the activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.