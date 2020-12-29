Sobriety checkpoints planned in Tulsa, other areas on New Year's Eve

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team and other law enforcement agencies will conduct sobriety checkpoints in various parts of the state on New Year's Eve, including the Tulsa area, the agency said.

The effort is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the U.S. this holiday weekend.

"The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers, and officers will be on duty across the state looking for impaired drivers," the agency said in a news release.

During the previous New Year's Eve holiday period, there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma. Two of those crashes were fatalities resulting in the deaths of two people.

Of the crashes, at least 24 were alcohol- and/or drug-related. That is more than 16% percent that involved a potentially impaired driver, according to the agency.

The sobriety checkpoints will include the Tulsa area on Thursday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be joined by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Sapulpa Police Department to conduct extra patrols targeting impaired driving, the OHP said.