Snow update: 5 inches for Tulsa on Wednesday, some areas see 7 inches since last night

EMSA also reports that it had not seen a noticeable increase in injury collisions or slip-and-fall calls today, so far.

As road conditions worsen, Tulsa Transit announced that it will operate only snow routes on Thursday.

Officials encouraged riders to stay home if possible, but if they have to travel, they should dress warmly and plan extra time for commutes.

Riders can use the SPOT app to track buses to help limit their wait times in the cold weather, and they can also text 56520 to get bus arrival times on their phones.

“We want all riders and drivers to stay safe during this winter weather,” said Randy Cloud, Tulsa Transit interim general manager. “We encourage riders to download the SPOT app to help minimize their wait time in the cold, and we thank them for their patience as we provide as much service as we can during this time.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are treating highways in the Tulsa area and across the state.