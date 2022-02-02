Snow update: 4 inches for Tulsa on Wednesday, some areas see 7 inches overnight

Update (4:45 a.m. Thursday): As of about 1 a.m., 4 inches of snow were recorded in Tulsa, and 6 inches in Okmulgee. The Tulsa area is still seeing snow early Thursday, with wind gusting to 25 mph or more.
Update (10:30 p.m.): Snow dominated the precipitation type across northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, forecasters said.
Three inches of snow had fallen by 8:33 p.m. at the National Weather Service's official measuring site at the Tulsa International Airport.
Temperatures in Tulsa were around 20 degrees at 10 p.m., with sustained winds ranging from 16 mph to 20 mph. Gusts reached as high as 29 mph.
An elevated freezing line was located southeast of Henryetta, which allowed for sleet to mix in with snow from Pittsburg County to Arkansas, forecasters said.
A surface freezing line was located from Hugo to Fort Smith, Arkansas, producing rain showers south of the line.
Forecasters also said snow will continue to fall in northeast Oklahoma overnight, and the surface and elevated lines will continue to move southeast, pushing the sleet into southeast Oklahoma.
Snowfall amounts north of Henryetta to Grove could range from four to six more inches overnight, and five to seven inches more in areas from Henryetta to Muskogee.
Freezing rain will remain common throughout southeast Oklahoma.
Update 9:20 p.m.: EMSA officials report that as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday they had responded to six cold-exposure calls in the Tulsa area; three of the patients were transported to hospitals.
EMSA also reports that it had not seen a noticeable increase in injury collisions or slip-and-fall calls today, so far.
As road conditions worsen, Tulsa Transit announced that it will operate only snow routes on Thursday.
Officials encouraged riders to stay home if possible, but if they have to travel, they should dress warmly and plan extra time for commutes.
Riders can use the SPOT app to track buses to help limit their wait times in the cold weather, and they can also text 56520 to get bus arrival times on their phones.
“We want all riders and drivers to stay safe during this winter weather,” said Randy Cloud, Tulsa Transit interim general manager. “We encourage riders to download the SPOT app to help minimize their wait time in the cold, and we thank them for their patience as we provide as much service as we can during this time.”
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are treating highways in the Tulsa area and across the state.
Update 8:30 p.m.: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said that as of 6 p.m., 1.2 inches of snow had fallen at their official measuring site at the Tulsa International Airport.
The Tulsa area has so far not been largely affected by power outages, according to PSO.
Fewer than five PSO customers are without power in two small outages in the Tulsa area, according to the company's outage map.
The Oklahoma City area, however, is experiencing more power outages.
A large outage in the southwestern part of the Oklahoma City metro area is affecting nearly 3,000 customers from Tuttle to Blanchard, PSO reports.
OG&E reports over 6,500 of its Oklahoma City-area customers are without power in an outage stretching from Yukon to the Will Rogers World Airport.
Update: 5:16 p.m.: Most Tulsa-area school districts will not have in-person classes on Thursday. Some will consider Thursday a snow day, while others will have distance learning.
Update 4:45 p.m.: Sleet and light snow has begun falling in the Tulsa area.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Tulsa will only accumulate less than 0.01 inches of ice, but places farther south, such as McAlester and Hugo, can expect as much as 0.75 inches of ice.
As for the sleet and snow, Tulsa can expect anywhere from 8 inches to a foot of accumulation through early Friday, with the heaviest precipitation falling Wednesday evening and night.
Forecasters said precipitation will taper off from west to east late Wednesday but that "measurable amounts" will linger into Thursday in some areas.
Oklahoma Gas and Electric has reported power outages in the Oklahoma City area, Enid and Sulphur affecting 545 customers, but the Public Service Company of Oklahoma has not yet reported any sizeable outages in northeastern Oklahoma or any of its coverage areas.
Tulsans should see a break later from the precipitation that has started to make elevated roads slick as the temperature dropped Wednesday morning, but the winter storm is expected to arrive at full power after 6 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the wintry mix should slow down by mid-morning, with freezing drizzle still possible through the afternoon.
Forecasters say the more significant wave of precipitation will begin late Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected through Thursday.
Chances of snow increase after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast, with total daytime accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
Tulsa County opted to close facilities at 3 p.m. "due to the drastic deterioration of the weather forecasted for this afternoon," according to a news release. County headquarters and the courthouse will also be closed Thursday.
The warning notes dangerous wind chills in the forecast late Wednesday with 20-30 mph gusts and temperatures in the lower teens and single digits.
"Light snow will continue into Thursday morning with minor accumulations possible across the area," according to forecasters.