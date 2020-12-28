Snow, ice possible Wednesday through New Year's night, forecasters say

A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet could accumulate Wednesday night through New Year’s night in northeastern Oklahoma, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

“The track of the storm system expected to lift north-northeastward out of Texas during this time frame will be critical in determining which precipitation types are seen when and how much accumulation occurs,” forecasters said Monday.

“At this time, uncertainty in the track forecast remains high. Expect accumulations and precipitation type transitions to change in the coming days as the track becomes more certain.”

Meanwhile, widespread moderate to heavy rain will spread across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Isolated thunderstorms are forecast, but severe weather is not expected, forecasters said.

Locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely, with far eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas the most likely areas to receive the heaviest rains.

The potential for winter weather will increase from Wednesday night through Friday. However, details of winter weather types and amounts remain “highly uncertain,” the weather service said.