Snow, ice possible Wednesday through New Year's night, forecasters say

A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet could accumulate Wednesday night through New Year’s night in northeastern Oklahoma, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
“The track of the storm system expected to lift north-northeastward out of Texas during this time frame will be critical in determining which precipitation types are seen when and how much accumulation occurs,” forecasters said Monday.
“At this time, uncertainty in the track forecast remains high. Expect accumulations and precipitation type transitions to change in the coming days as the track becomes more certain.”
Meanwhile, widespread moderate to heavy rain will spread across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.
Isolated thunderstorms are forecast, but severe weather is not expected, forecasters said.
Locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely, with far eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas the most likely areas to receive the heaviest rains.
The potential for winter weather will increase from Wednesday night through Friday. However, details of winter weather types and amounts remain “highly uncertain,” the weather service said.
“A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely during this time frame, with accumulating ice most likely across portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas.
“Snowfall accumulations are most likely Thursday night through Friday morning. Travel may be impacted Thursday and Friday, and those with travel plans should closely monitor updated forecasts.”
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet before noon, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 35. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
