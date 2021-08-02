Smoke from wildfires trips 'unhealthy' air quality warnings in Tulsa, Washington counties

The lingering effects of the weekend's 20-degree temperature drop are sure to coax some heat-wary residents outside, but the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality warns the welcoming breeze could be deceiving.

Smoke from wildfires blasting through drought-accosted parts of the western U.S. and central Canada caught a ride on the same jet stream that brought cooler temperatures from the north to the south, making for a milky haze over much of the state and placing a notable damper on air quality.

"There's a plume of smoke over the whole Midwest," said Craig Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. "This particular smoke looks like it's originating in Canada."

Air quality in Tulsa and Washington counties is in the red "unhealthy" level, which is the fourth of six tiers with the sixth being "hazardous," according to DEQ's Air Quality Index.

The unhealthy level carries a cautionary statement that warns people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.