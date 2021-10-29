 Skip to main content
Small plane makes emergency landing at Jones Riverside Airport
Small plane makes emergency landing at Jones Riverside Airport

Emergency responders are at Jones Riverside Airport in south Tulsa, where a small plane made an emergency landing Friday night.

A small plane made an emergency landing at Jones Riverside Airport in south Tulsa on Friday night, and emergency crews are still at the scene.

An ambulance arrived and left, but it was not clear whether a patient was in it.

A reporter is at the scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

