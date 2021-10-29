Small plane makes emergency landing at Jones Riverside Airport

A small plane made an emergency landing at Jones Riverside Airport in south Tulsa on Friday night, and emergency crews are still at the scene.
An ambulance arrived and left, but it was not clear whether a patient was in it.
A reporter is at the scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
