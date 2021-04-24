Small number of Oklahomans so far have contracted COVID-19 after vaccination in 137 'breakthrough cases'

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a small number of residents have contracted the virus, said Deputy State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
Her comments were made Friday during a virtual press conference with other health officials.
Stone said the state has had 137 breakthrough cases.
She said the figure is very few in the context of millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered.
Of the 137, nine were hospitalized and one died, she said.
No COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective, Jones said.
“While all the vaccines available are highly effective, there is a small chance you still could get COVID-19 if you have the vaccine and that is what these breakthrough cases represent,” Jones said.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the state has surpassed 2.5 million doses administered.
“Over 50% of Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Frye said.
The state has slowed down on the number of daily vaccinations, Frye said.
“For this reason, I want to urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated,” Frye said.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said the state has seen a 40% drop in vaccinations, which is significant.
“We are still vaccinating thousands a day,” Reed said. “It is not at the level we went to see.”
The state’s low number of COVID-19 cases may have impacted people’s sense of urgency to obtain the vaccination, Frye said.
Frye said mitigation strategies, such as wearing a mask in public places, need to be maintained while the state continues to administer the vaccinations.
On the topic of variants, Stone said three classifications exist. They are categorized based upon the severity or the impact that might occur on a public health in a community.
The first is a variant of interest, the second is the variant of concern and the last one is the variant of high consequence, Stone said.
In Oklahoma, five variants of concern have been identified and one of interest.
She said it is not unexpected that a virus like COVID-19 would develop variants.
The variants found in Oklahoma are only a small proportion of the positive lab results and are similar to what the rest of the nation is seeing, Jones said.
She said currently there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines available are ineffective against variants.
“So, it important to continue to get vaccinated,” Jones said.
Vaccinated individuals who have been infected with a variant have less severe illness, she said.
