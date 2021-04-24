Small number of Oklahomans so far have contracted COVID-19 after vaccination in 137 'breakthrough cases'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are still vaccinating thousands a day,” Reed said. “It is not at the level we went to see.”

The state’s low number of COVID-19 cases may have impacted people’s sense of urgency to obtain the vaccination, Frye said.

Frye said mitigation strategies, such as wearing a mask in public places, need to be maintained while the state continues to administer the vaccinations.

On the topic of variants, Stone said three classifications exist. They are categorized based upon the severity or the impact that might occur on a public health in a community.

The first is a variant of interest, the second is the variant of concern and the last one is the variant of high consequence, Stone said.

In Oklahoma, five variants of concern have been identified and one of interest.

She said it is not unexpected that a virus like COVID-19 would develop variants.

The variants found in Oklahoma are only a small proportion of the positive lab results and are similar to what the rest of the nation is seeing, Jones said.

She said currently there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines available are ineffective against variants.