Slower-moving winter storm expected to douse Tulsa; 4-6 inches more snow expected

A winter storm that arrived Tuesday evening in Tulsa, bringing even more snow to the area, will continue to make travel difficult amid days of freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

However, a forecaster said, “this storm won’t be as bad” as the last one, which hit just days ago.

Between snowstorms, the bitter cold continued, with temperatures well below freezing hampering efforts to fight a massive fire at a business in the Pearl District on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The new snowstorm, which arrived around 8 p.m. Tuesday, was expected to add 4-6 inches of snow to the accumulation from a storm Sunday and Monday.

A winter storm warning went into effect Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Tulsa and much of the state, as the storm slowly pushes through the area, forecasters said.

The first of the new snow was expected to fall Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Mike Teague, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said the snow should taper off around 10 a.m. Wednesday and that Tulsa should not see much more after that.