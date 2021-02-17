Slower-moving storm dumps more snow on Tulsa, continues today with warning in effect through 6 p.m.

The first of the new snow was expected to fall Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Mike Teague, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said the snow should taper off around 10 a.m. Wednesday and that Tulsa should not see much more after that.

Sunday and Monday’s storm had strong winds that added blowing and drifting snow dangers to driving conditions, but Teague said this storm will have winds of only up to 10 mph.

“Anytime you get this amount of snow, there will be road dangers, but this storm won’t be as bad as the other one,” Teague said.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said sunlight and clear conditions between storms Tuesday benefited highways across the state, and many were reported to have at least one clear lane of travel.

The Tulsa area’s highways are “mostly clear,” according to ODOT, though travel is discouraged as slick spots remain.

“This next snowfall event is expected to worsen travel conditions in much of the state beginning this afternoon and later this evening,” ODOT said in a statement Tuesday. “Snow-packed and slick highways and interstates are reported in all counties except Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties” in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

