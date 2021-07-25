Slight chance of rain Monday but heat to continue through the week

A brief respite from the heat could come Monday with scattered showers and storms, but humid and hot conditions will return, forecasters said.

"Scattered showers and storms are forecast across the region on Monday with locally heavy rainfall possible. Storm chances begin to decrease on Tuesday with dry weather expected for the remainder of the week," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Hot and humid conditions will continue both Monday and Tuesday with heat intensifying for mid to late week. Heat advisories or warnings appear likely for several days later this week."

Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, and near 100 on Friday and Saturday.

All of eastern and central Oklahoma are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory means hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

EMSA issued a medical heat alert on Saturday after medics responded to five suspected heat-related calls. The alert was EMSA's fourth this year.