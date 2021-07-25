Slight chance of rain Monday but heat to continue through the week

A brief respite from the heat could come Monday with scattered showers and storms, but humid and hot conditions will return, forecasters said.
"Scattered showers and storms are forecast across the region on Monday with locally heavy rainfall possible. Storm chances begin to decrease on Tuesday with dry weather expected for the remainder of the week," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Hot and humid conditions will continue both Monday and Tuesday with heat intensifying for mid to late week. Heat advisories or warnings appear likely for several days later this week."
Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, and near 100 on Friday and Saturday.
All of eastern and central Oklahoma are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory means hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
EMSA issued a medical heat alert on Saturday after medics responded to five suspected heat-related calls. The alert was EMSA's fourth this year.
"We encourage all people spending time outside ... to prepare for the hot temperatures forecasted over the next several days in the Tulsa area," the agency said.
EMSA heat-related illness precautions include:
• Pre-hydration: Key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water/ electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to & during long exposure to the heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
• No alcohol or caffeine.
• Don’t limit your time inside with air conditioning.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.