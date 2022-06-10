Slain veteran William Love protected what he cherished to the end

JENKS — William Love believed in protecting the people and things that mattered most to him in the world — and his family and his country were chief among them.

But to the Vietnam War veteran, that didn’t mean coddling.

Discipline and taking personal responsibility were important, as was getting a good education. He raised his two daughters to be independent and self-sufficient.

But in the end, Love was a protector. To his last breaths, he shielded his wife from danger.

That was the picture painted Friday at a funeral for William Lee Love, 73, of Mannford, who was one of four people killed in a mass shooting June 1 at the Saint Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa.

He was accompanying his wife — his childhood sweetheart — Deborah Love, to a follow-up surgical appointment in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips when a gunman opened fire.

The Loves took shelter in an exam room, barricading the door against the shooter. But William Love absorbed the bullets that came through the door, sparing Deborah.

When it was over, Love was dead, as were Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and office employee Amanda Glenn, 40.

The gunman, Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, took his own life.

At Love’s funeral Friday afternoon at NewSpring Family Church in Jenks under the direction of Schaudt’s Funeral Service of Glenpool, the officiant, Brandon McCombs, paid tribute to the other three victims, offering condolences to their families, as well.

“Today, through the tragedy of what has brought us together, we will celebrate” Love’s life, he said. “And as we celebrate, may God give us a peace that surpasses all understanding and guard our hearts and our minds.”

Love was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Lyons, Georgia. But his “bachelorhood” didn’t last beyond grammar school.

Romance blossomed early for young William and Deborah — as 8-year-olds on a Sunday school bus with William shooting spitballs in Deborah’s hair.

The couple would have been married 55 years in August.

A year after their 1967 wedding in Allendale, South Carolina, Love joined the Army, serving for 27 years, including in Vietnam, Germany and Korea, with his service instilling in him a deep dedication to his country, his freedom, and his brothers and sisters in arms.

The couple loved to travel, and the military life provided that. They also enjoyed playing cards and loving on their dog, Baby, whom William, a onetime drill sergeant, would push around in a pet stroller.

In his spare time, Love enjoyed fixing old cars, and on one occasion, he made it into the newspaper, proudly standing next to his 1963 Chevrolet pickup, his obituary said.

He enjoyed dancing and playing football or other games with his grandchildren.

Love never met a stranger and was always ready to help when someone needed it, his family wrote.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sallie Mae and James Rufus Love, and siblings Grable, Eileen, J.C., Rufus, Gordon and Verdie Mae, as well as his most beloved dog, Baby.

Love is survived by his wife, Deborah Love; two daughters, Karen Love and Cheryl Lowry; one brother, James Love; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

