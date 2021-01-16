Skywatch: Watch for three bright passes of the ISS early this week

Sunday: This evening the International Space Station is visible traveling through the southern half of the sky. The spacecraft first appears in the south-southwest at 6:36 p.m., 10 degrees above the horizon. Three minutes later it reaches its peak of 34 degrees above the southeastern horizon and is near the star Rigel in Orion. The ISS then passes very close to Betelgeuse in the shoulder of Orion and then disappears into the Earth’s shadow at the feet of the Gemini twins at 6:40 p.m., 23 degrees above the horizon.

Monday: The second bright pass of the ISS this week is a shorter one. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 7:24 p.m. It will rise for three minutes before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow at the edge of the faint constellation of Cepheus.

Tuesday: The ISS makes a long high pass through the sky today. At 6:37 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. The space station passes through the Great Square of Pegasus and reaches its highest point just before entering the constellation of Cassiopeia, 67 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 6:42 p.m. the spacecraft is lost from view as it enters the shadow of the Earth.