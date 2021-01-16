Skywatch: Watch for three bright passes of the ISS early this week

Sunday: This evening the International Space Station is visible traveling through the southern half of the sky. The spacecraft first appears in the south-southwest at 6:36 p.m., 10 degrees above the horizon. Three minutes later it reaches its peak of 34 degrees above the southeastern horizon and is near the star Rigel in Orion. The ISS then passes very close to Betelgeuse in the shoulder of Orion and then disappears into the Earth’s shadow at the feet of the Gemini twins at 6:40 p.m., 23 degrees above the horizon.
Monday: The second bright pass of the ISS this week is a shorter one. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 7:24 p.m. It will rise for three minutes before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow at the edge of the faint constellation of Cepheus.
Tuesday: The ISS makes a long high pass through the sky today. At 6:37 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. The space station passes through the Great Square of Pegasus and reaches its highest point just before entering the constellation of Cassiopeia, 67 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 6:42 p.m. the spacecraft is lost from view as it enters the shadow of the Earth.
Wednesday: Tonight the planets Mars and Uranus are near one another. The pair of planets are separated by less than 2 degrees, allowing both to be seen at the same time through binoculars. Uranus is slightly lower in altitude than Mars and to the east of the red planet. Mars will appear significantly brighter than Uranus through binoculars, but Uranus will be bright enough to see. If the nearby quarter moon is a problem, wait a day or so when the moon will have moved further east.
Thursday: The planet Venus is the lone planet in the morning sky. However, it is not very high above the horizon even a half-hour before sunrise. The brightness of Venus does make seeing the planet easier through the glow of dawn in the east-southeastern sky.
Friday: The two brightest stars in the constellation of Gemini, located in the eastern sky, are Castor and Pollux. The dimmer of the two stars, and the one located further to the north, is Castor. A telescope aimed at Castor tonight will reveal the star to be double with another fainter companion a little way off, but difficult to find. The two main stars are very close together, thus high magnification may be needed to separate them. Each of these three stars also has a companion, making Castor a sextuple star system.
Saturday: Mercury reaches its furthest easterly distance from the sun today. At 6:30 pm the innermost planet is 7 degrees above the horizon and easily bright enough to see in the southwest. The planet Saturn on the other hand will not be visible as it is in conjunction with the Sun today.
-- Chris Pagan