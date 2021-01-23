Skywatch: Watch for the arrival of Procyon

Sunday: In the eastern sky tonight is a star known as Procyon, which is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Minor, the Little Dog. The name Procyon means “before the dog,” because this star would rise before the “Dog Star,” Sirius. Procyon and Sirius were of particular importance to the ancient Egyptians, since the timing of the appearance of Sirius was an indication of the approach of the flood season on the Nile.

Monday: The planet Mercury is low in the west-southwest sky this evening. At 6:30 p.m. the innermost planet is 7 degrees above the horizon. Being 40 minutes after sunset, and one of the brighter objects in the sky, Mercury should not be too difficult to locate.

Tuesday: The Big Dipper is visible in the northeastern sky tonight. From northeastern Oklahoma the four stars forming the bowl of the Big Dipper are always visible, but the handle of the dipper sinks below the horizon during the fall and early winter. At 9 tonight, the four stars that form the bowl are centered 25 degrees above the horizon, and the three stars of the handle trail back towards the horizon.