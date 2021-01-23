Skywatch: Watch for the arrival of Procyon

Sunday: In the eastern sky tonight is a star known as Procyon, which is the brightest star in the constellation Canis Minor, the Little Dog. The name Procyon means “before the dog,” because this star would rise before the “Dog Star,” Sirius. Procyon and Sirius were of particular importance to the ancient Egyptians, since the timing of the appearance of Sirius was an indication of the approach of the flood season on the Nile.
Monday: The planet Mercury is low in the west-southwest sky this evening. At 6:30 p.m. the innermost planet is 7 degrees above the horizon. Being 40 minutes after sunset, and one of the brighter objects in the sky, Mercury should not be too difficult to locate.
Tuesday: The Big Dipper is visible in the northeastern sky tonight. From northeastern Oklahoma the four stars forming the bowl of the Big Dipper are always visible, but the handle of the dipper sinks below the horizon during the fall and early winter. At 9 tonight, the four stars that form the bowl are centered 25 degrees above the horizon, and the three stars of the handle trail back towards the horizon.
Wednesday: At 7 p.m. the planet Mars is high in the southern sky. Mars is not the brightest object in the sky, but its red color helps the planet stand out. There are two bright red stars in the sky, Betelgeuse in Orion and Aldebaran in Taurus, but both of these stars are much further east.
Thursday: The full moon occurs this afternoon at 1:21 p.m. The January full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. How did it get this name? One story says it was because during the cold and deep snows of midwinter, wolves howled hungrily outside of villages.
Friday: The planet Venus has become an elusive planet in the morning sky. It rises while the sky is still dark, but it rises at a very shallow angle to the horizon. At 7 a.m., about 20 minutes before sunrise, Venus is only a few degrees above the southeast horizon.
Saturday: Tonight the moon is close to the bright star Regulus in the eastern sky. At 9:30 p.m. Regulus is 4 degrees below the gibbous moon. As the pair climb higher in the sky the separation will remain the same for a while, until the moon moves further east.
-- Chris Pagan