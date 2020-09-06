Skywatch: Sept. 6-Sept. 12, 2020

Sunday: Without the light of the moon early tonight sky a star cluster and a nebula are visible near the planet Saturn. About a half a degree to the lower right of Saturn is the Trifid Nebula. With binoculars or a telescope, the cloud of gas and dust will appear as a faint glow. Even closer to Saturn and to its upper right is the star cluster M21. Through binoculars a few stars are visible and even more can be seen with a telescope.
Monday: In the southern sky tonight, Saturn is visible just to the east of the bright planet Jupiter. The planet looks ordinary, but when observed through a telescope the rings quickly become visible. The tilt of the rings changes over time from our perspective, sometimes wider, sometimes narrower. Currently the rings are halfway between maximum and minimum tilt.
Tuesday: Tomorrow morning the gibbous moon is near the star Aldebaran in the southern sky, separated by about five degree. Compared to our sun this star is very different. Aldebaran has a radius 44 times that of our sun, but is only 17% more massive. This means that the surface gravity of Aldebaran is seven hundred time less than our sun and 25 times less than Earth’s.
Wednesday: The International Space Station is visible in the northern sky this morning. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:23 a.m. Three minutes later the ISS reaches its highest point, 30 degrees above the northeast horizon. The space station then fades rapidly as it continues eastward and will be 10 degrees above the eastern horizon at 6:29 a.m.
Thursday: The International Space Station first can be seen in the northwestern sky at 6:24 p.m., but will be brighter than yesterday. The space station climbs higher and reaches an apex at 6:27 a.m., 87 degrees above the southwest horizon. By 6:30 a.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Friday: The most distant planet, Neptune reaches opposition with the sun today. In general this planet is just beyond the viewing capabilities of binoculars, but a small telescope can find it. Neptune is currently in the constellation Aquarius and close to the star Phi-Aquarii. This link to the sky chart will help in finding the planet. With the full moon only a few days past, it will be tricky to see Neptune. If you cannot locate the planet now wait a week for the moon to be out of the sky in the early part of the night.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the wide crescent moon is near the planet Venus. The two brightest objects in the sky are twenty-five degrees above the eastern horizon. You should be able to see the pair as it moves across the sky together after sunrise.
— Chris Pagan
