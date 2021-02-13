Skywatch: Seeing red in the night sky

Sunday: The evening sky is full of red tonight (if you could see it). In the western sky is the red planet Mars, which has faded since fall, but this has deepened its red appearance. The red giant star Aldebaran, marking the eye of Tarsus the bull is due south at 7:30 p.m. Finally, the brightest of them all is Betelgeuse in the shoulder of Orion, a star so large it would engulf all the planets in our solar system out to Jupiter.
Monday: Low in the east-southeast sky this morning are the planets Saturn and Mercury. Neither is particularly bright, so binoculars will help in finding both. The key to finding them will be a flat and clear horizon.
Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the southern sky this morning. At the beginning of the pass the ISS passes near two star clusters. At 6:12 a.m. it is about 10 degrees above the horizon. First it is near the Ptolemy star cluster, and about a minute later it passes near the butterfly cluster. Both of these clusters are easily visible with binoculars and are only a few degrees above the path of the ISS.
Wednesday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station makes a bright pass through our sky. The spacecraft first appears in the south-southwest at 6:13 a.m. It passes close to the bright red star Antares before reaching its apex of 37 degrees above the southeast horizon at 6:16 a.m. As the space station moves further to the north and east it fades in brightness and by 6:19 a.m. is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Thursday: Tonight the moon passes close to the planet Mars. At 8 p.m. the wide crescent Moon is 2 degrees below Mars. The pair will remain fairly close to each other as they move west, with both setting after midnight.
Friday: About half-way between the moon and Mars tonight is the Pleiades star cluster. The Pleiades are often confused with the Little Dipper, since this star cluster has a similar shape to a dipper. The Pleiades, however, is a star cluster of a few hundred stars with the brightest stars easily visible. Through binoculars dozens of more stars are visible even with the First Quarter Moon nearby.
Saturday: Today look for the International Space Station to shine brightly in the sky. The ISS begins its journey when it emerges from the Earth’s shadow at 6:15 a.m., 12 degrees above the northwest horizon. The spacecraft takes 3 minutes to reach its highest point of 59 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 6:21, the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
-- Chris Pagan