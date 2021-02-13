Skywatch: Seeing red in the night sky

Sunday: The evening sky is full of red tonight (if you could see it). In the western sky is the red planet Mars, which has faded since fall, but this has deepened its red appearance. The red giant star Aldebaran, marking the eye of Tarsus the bull is due south at 7:30 p.m. Finally, the brightest of them all is Betelgeuse in the shoulder of Orion, a star so large it would engulf all the planets in our solar system out to Jupiter.

Monday: Low in the east-southeast sky this morning are the planets Saturn and Mercury. Neither is particularly bright, so binoculars will help in finding both. The key to finding them will be a flat and clear horizon.

Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the southern sky this morning. At the beginning of the pass the ISS passes near two star clusters. At 6:12 a.m. it is about 10 degrees above the horizon. First it is near the Ptolemy star cluster, and about a minute later it passes near the butterfly cluster. Both of these clusters are easily visible with binoculars and are only a few degrees above the path of the ISS.