Skywatch: Look for the zodiac light this week

Sunday : For the next week, the zodiac light will be visible in the west in the evening twilight. Zodiac light is caused by the sun’s light reflected off dust particles located along the plane of the solar system. The zodiac light will look like a faint band of light extending upward from the horizon. Moonlight and light pollution completely mask this phenomenon, so find somewhere nice and dark.

Monday: Asteroids can be a tricky object to view since they are not especially bright and can easily blend into the background stars. They are easier to find when they are near a bright star like the asteroid Vesta currently is. At 8 p.m., the constellation of Leo is in the eastern sky. The backside of Leo is composed of a triangle of stars. The southernmost star of those three bright stars is Theta Leonis, and with binoculars Vesta is visible 2 degrees east of this star. One way to determine exactly which point of light is Vesta is to sketch the stars you can see in the field of view through the binoculars. When you look back a few days later all the points of light will be in the same place, but Vesta will have clearly moved.