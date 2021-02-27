Skywatch: Look for the zodiac light this week

Sunday: For the next week, the zodiac light will be visible in the west in the evening twilight. Zodiac light is caused by the sun’s light reflected off dust particles located along the plane of the solar system. The zodiac light will look like a faint band of light extending upward from the horizon. Moonlight and light pollution completely mask this phenomenon, so find somewhere nice and dark.
Monday: Asteroids can be a tricky object to view since they are not especially bright and can easily blend into the background stars. They are easier to find when they are near a bright star like the asteroid Vesta currently is. At 8 p.m., the constellation of Leo is in the eastern sky. The backside of Leo is composed of a triangle of stars. The southernmost star of those three bright stars is Theta Leonis, and with binoculars Vesta is visible 2 degrees east of this star. One way to determine exactly which point of light is Vesta is to sketch the stars you can see in the field of view through the binoculars. When you look back a few days later all the points of light will be in the same place, but Vesta will have clearly moved.
Tuesday: Tonight the planet Mars sits just below the Pleiades star cluster. For a few weeks Mars has been moving closer to the star cluster and now they are near their closest. Both objects should fit nicely in a pair of binoculars with the Pleiades just to the north of Mars.
Wednesday: Over the next few mornings the planets Mercury and Jupiter form a tight cluster low in the southeastern sky. At 6 a.m. both objects are only a few degrees above the horizon. This morning Mercury is slightly higher than Jupiter in the sky. With each successive morning Jupiter climbs higher and Mercury moves lower.
Thursday: The moon reaches its last quarter phase tonight, but this morning it is visible near the bright red star Antares. At 6 a.m. the moon is a little more than 5 degrees to the north of Antares.
Friday: Time to spot the Andromeda Galaxy is growing short as the galaxy sets earlier each night. First look for what resembles a large slender letter V, which is beginning to drop below the horizon. The second pair of stars from the horizon are the two stars needed to start looking for the galaxy. At 9 p.m., the galaxy is 15 degrees above the horizon in the northwest. These two stars are separated by about 4 degrees and, moving this same distance to the right of the two stars will lead you to the galaxy.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Stations makes a low pass through the northern sky. At 5:45 a.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the northern horizon. About two minutes later it is 14 degrees above the north-northeast horizon and in the middle of the constellation of Cassiopeia. By 5:49 a.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the horizon and near the rising square of Pegasus.
— Chris Pagan
-- Chris Pagan