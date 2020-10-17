Skywatch: Look for the zodiac light in the predawn sky

Sunday: For the next two weeks, the zodiac light will be visible to the east in the predawn sky. Zodiac light is caused by the sun’s light reflected off dust particles along the plane of the solar system. The zodiac light will look like a faint band of light extending upward from the eastern horizon. Moonlight and light pollution mask this phenomenon, so find somewhere nice and dark.

Monday: The crescent moon is near the star Antares tonight in the southwestern sky. The red supergiant star, 700 times wider than the sun, is five degrees below the moon at 7:30 p.m..

Tuesday: The International Space Station is visible moving across the eastern half of the sky this morning. The ISS begins 10 degrees above the southern horizon at 6:47 a.m. By 6:49 a.m. the spacecraft reaches its apex of 23 degrees above the southeast horizon. One minute later the space station passes 4 degrees below the planet Venus and by 6:52 am it has dropped back down to a height of 10 degrees in the east-northeast.

Wednesday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station makes a very high and bright pass through our sky. The space station starts off in the southwest at 6:47 p.m. It then passes through the constellation of Orion the hunter and the Gemini twins before moving almost directly overhead at 6:50 a.m. The spacecraft is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon at 6:54 am.