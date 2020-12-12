Skywatch: Look for the Geminids meteor shower Sunday night

Sunday: It might be cold outside, but the Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight into tomorrow morning. One of the best part of this meteor shower is you do not have to wait long for the shower. Look for the constellation of Gemini, a large rectangle in the east-northeast 25 degrees above the horizon at 9 p.m. The point where the meteors appear to originate, the radiant, is near the bright star Castor in the northwest corner of the constellation. Without the Moon in the sky this year more of the meteors will be visible.
Monday: The new moon occurs at 12:58 a.m. this morning so tonight, to go along with the holiday season, a very interesting-looking star cluster is visible through a telescope in the eastern sky at 9 p.m. First, find the constellation of Gemini, which looks like a large rectangle low in the eastern sky. The star in the southeast corner of the rectangle is Alhena. From Alhena move 4 degrees to the lower right to the star Alzirr, less than half as bright as Alhena. From Alzirr move another 3 degrees to the slight lower-right to the cluster. Notice anything interesting about this cluster’s shape? The 15-20 visible stars form a pattern that resembles a Christmas tree.
Tuesday: The planet Venus continues to shine brightly low in the east-southeastern sky. At 6:30 a.m. the brightest planet is 10 degrees above the horizon. The brightness of the planet will help its visibility over the next few weeks as the Sun slowly moves closer to Venus.
Wednesday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn continue to move closer to each other in the southwestern sky. Tonight the thin crescent moon joins the pair. Jupiter and Saturn are about a half-degree apart, and the moon is about 5 degrees below.
Thursday: This morning the International Space Station is low in the south and eastern skies. At 6:20 a.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the southern horizon. At its apex the space station is 21 degrees above the southeast horizon and 10 degrees above the planet Venus. The ISS continues across the sky and drops back down to a height of 25 degrees at 6:25 a.m.
Friday: The winter sky is full of bright stars. In fact, seven of the 10 brightest stars are visible at 8:30 p.m. Most of them are in the eastern sky (Sirius, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Archernar and Betelgeuse), with the lone exception being Vega low in the northwest sky. The constellation of Orion contains two of the top 10, Betelgeuse and Rigel.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station makes a high bright pass across the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 6:21 a.m. Three minutes later the ISS passes 73 degrees above the southeast horizon. After reaching its highest point the spacecraft fades in brightness and by 6:27 a.m. it is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
-- Chris Pagan
