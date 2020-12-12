Skywatch: Look for the Geminids meteor shower Sunday night

Sunday: It might be cold outside, but the Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight into tomorrow morning. One of the best part of this meteor shower is you do not have to wait long for the shower. Look for the constellation of Gemini, a large rectangle in the east-northeast 25 degrees above the horizon at 9 p.m. The point where the meteors appear to originate, the radiant, is near the bright star Castor in the northwest corner of the constellation. Without the Moon in the sky this year more of the meteors will be visible.

Monday: The new moon occurs at 12:58 a.m. this morning so tonight, to go along with the holiday season, a very interesting-looking star cluster is visible through a telescope in the eastern sky at 9 p.m. First, find the constellation of Gemini, which looks like a large rectangle low in the eastern sky. The star in the southeast corner of the rectangle is Alhena. From Alhena move 4 degrees to the lower right to the star Alzirr, less than half as bright as Alhena. From Alzirr move another 3 degrees to the slight lower-right to the cluster. Notice anything interesting about this cluster’s shape? The 15-20 visible stars form a pattern that resembles a Christmas tree.