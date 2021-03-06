Skywatch: Look for Orion and his dogs

Sunday: At 8 p.m. the constellation of Orion the Hunter is high in the southern sky. Trailing Orion are his two hunting dogs, Canis Major and Canis Minor. Canis Major is marked by the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, which marks the dog’s chest. A line of stars trails to the southeast forming the dog’s body and legs. The brightest star in Canis Minor is Procyon, the seventh-brightest star in the sky, located to the upper left of Orion. For Canis Minor one additional star to the upper left of Procyon forms the entire constellation.
Monday: Tonight in the southwest one of the most easily found star formation regions is visible. This spot is the Orion Nebula. At 9 p.m. look for the three stars that form the hunter’s belt. From the belt, locate the three stars that form Orion’s sword. The middle star of this group is not a star — it’s the Orion Nebula. Binoculars will reveal the basic structure, while a telescope will start to reveal some of the details in this large cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming.
Tuesday: This morning the International Space Station travels through the northern half of the sky. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 5:46 a.m. In three minutes it climbs to a height of 30 degrees in the northeast, then fades in brightness as it moves eastward. By 5:52 a.m., it is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Wednesday: This morning the crescent moon joins a trio of planets in the southeast. The brightest of the planets is Jupiter, a few degree higher and to the north of moon. Saturn is straight up above the moon. Faint Mercury is at the same height as the moon, but to the moon’s north.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the morning sky. The spacecraft emerges from the Earth’s shadow 10 degrees above the northwestern horizon at 5:48 a.m. Three minutes later it is almost directly overhead. By 5:55 a.m. the ISS has dropped to an altitude of 10 degrees in the southeast.
Friday: The planet Mars is not as close to the Pleiades star cluster as it was last week. However the red planet is about halfway between the Pleiades and another star cluster, the Hyades.
Saturday: The constellation of Cassiopeia, representing the queen sitting on her throne, resembles the letter “W”. Just off of the lower left corner of the “W” is a small inconspicuous star cluster. From the corner star look a degree to the lower left of the star to find the cluster. Binoculars will reveal a nebulous glow with a few resolved stars. A telescope will reveal a wide array of brightnesses and possibly some color variations.
— Chris Pagan
