Skywatch: Look for Orion and his dogs

Sunday: At 8 p.m. the constellation of Orion the Hunter is high in the southern sky. Trailing Orion are his two hunting dogs, Canis Major and Canis Minor. Canis Major is marked by the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, which marks the dog’s chest. A line of stars trails to the southeast forming the dog’s body and legs. The brightest star in Canis Minor is Procyon, the seventh-brightest star in the sky, located to the upper left of Orion. For Canis Minor one additional star to the upper left of Procyon forms the entire constellation.

Monday: Tonight in the southwest one of the most easily found star formation regions is visible. This spot is the Orion Nebula. At 9 p.m. look for the three stars that form the hunter’s belt. From the belt, locate the three stars that form Orion’s sword. The middle star of this group is not a star — it’s the Orion Nebula. Binoculars will reveal the basic structure, while a telescope will start to reveal some of the details in this large cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming.