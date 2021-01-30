Skywatch: Look for Mercury

Sunday: The planet Mercury is quickly moving back toward the sun and soon will no longer be visible in the evening sky. At 6:30 p.m. today, about 40 minutes after sunset, Mercury is 5 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. The planet has quickly decreased in brightness as it moved closer to the sun, so binoculars will help if you have difficulty locating the planet.
Monday: Tonight the planet Mars is in the constellation of Aries. Aries is not the god of war, but a ram. Aries was the golden ram, from which the golden fleece came. Aries is not a large constellation and is located to the upper right of Mars.
Tuesday: Today is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring. Today falls half-way between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox.
Wednesday: Looking back toward Aries again, to the west of the constellation Taurus and the northwest of Mars is a double star. The brightest star in the constellation is Hamal. From Hamal, move 4 degrees west, then 1½ degrees southwest to Mesarthim, or Gamma Arietis. Gamma Arietis is a double star only distinguishable as two stars when viewed through a telescope.
Thursday: Early tonight the International Space Station makes a bright appearance in the northern sky. The pass starts at 6:57 p.m. when the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon and is also 10 degrees to the north of the bright star Deneb. As the ISS climbs higher it passes close to the north star and peaks at 46 degrees above the northeast horizon. At 7:02 p.m., a minute and half after the high point, the space station disappears into the Earth’s shadow, 27 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Friday: Tomorrow morning the planets Venus and Saturn are very close to each other in the sky. The pair will be separated by less than a half-degree. Spotting the pair will require a clear flat horizon, since Venus and Saturn are only a few degrees above the horizon a half-hour before sunrise.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:59 pm. Three and a half minutes later the space station reaches its apex, 49 degrees above the southwest horizon. By 7:06 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon, with the constellations Canis Major and Orion to the north.