Skywatch: Look for Mercury

Sunday: The planet Mercury is quickly moving back toward the sun and soon will no longer be visible in the evening sky. At 6:30 p.m. today, about 40 minutes after sunset, Mercury is 5 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. The planet has quickly decreased in brightness as it moved closer to the sun, so binoculars will help if you have difficulty locating the planet.

Monday: Tonight the planet Mars is in the constellation of Aries. Aries is not the god of war, but a ram. Aries was the golden ram, from which the golden fleece came. Aries is not a large constellation and is located to the upper right of Mars.

Tuesday: Today is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring. Today falls half-way between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox.

Wednesday: Looking back toward Aries again, to the west of the constellation Taurus and the northwest of Mars is a double star. The brightest star in the constellation is Hamal. From Hamal, move 4 degrees west, then 1½ degrees southwest to Mesarthim, or Gamma Arietis. Gamma Arietis is a double star only distinguishable as two stars when viewed through a telescope.