Skywatch: Look for a kite and find the herdsman, Bootes

Sunday: Summer ends soon and another sign of that seasonal change is the constellation of Bootes. Bootes is the constellation of a herdsman, but it also resembles an ice cream cone or kite. At 9 p.m. the bottom of the cone or kite is marked by the bright star Arcturus 15 degrees above the horizon. From Arcturus the constellation extends to the east.

Monday: The International Space Station is visible in the northern sky. The space station starts in the western sky at 8:03 p.m., then crosses the bowl of the Big Dipper as it reaches its apex of 21 degrees in the north-northwest two and half minutes later. The spacecraft remains visible until 8:08 when it is 10 degrees in the north-northeast horizon.

Tuesday: Today is the first day of fall, with the equinox occurring at 8:30 a.m. Also, low in the evening sky during twilight, the planet Mercury is very close to the star Spica low in the west-southwest. The pair of objects are separated by about half a degree. Spica will soon be lost to the glow of sunset signifying the harvest season; Spica is know as the ear of wheat.