Skywatch: Look for a kite and find the herdsman, Bootes

Sunday: Summer ends soon and another sign of that seasonal change is the constellation of Bootes. Bootes is the constellation of a herdsman, but it also resembles an ice cream cone or kite. At 9 p.m. the bottom of the cone or kite is marked by the bright star Arcturus 15 degrees above the horizon. From Arcturus the constellation extends to the east.
Monday: The International Space Station is visible in the northern sky. The space station starts in the western sky at 8:03 p.m., then crosses the bowl of the Big Dipper as it reaches its apex of 21 degrees in the north-northwest two and half minutes later. The spacecraft remains visible until 8:08 when it is 10 degrees in the north-northeast horizon.
Tuesday: Today is the first day of fall, with the equinox occurring at 8:30 a.m. Also, low in the evening sky during twilight, the planet Mercury is very close to the star Spica low in the west-southwest. The pair of objects are separated by about half a degree. Spica will soon be lost to the glow of sunset signifying the harvest season; Spica is know as the ear of wheat.
Wednesday: The planet Mars is low in the eastern sky at 9:30 p.m. The red planet is relatively easy to spot as it is the only bright object in the eastern sky tonight. Mars also sits near the point in the string that hold the two fish of Pisces together.
Thursday: The gibbous moon is near the planet Jupiter tonight. At 9 p.m., the moon is 4 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter. To the west of the moon is the constellation Sagittarius, the large centaur. This is not the easiest constellation to imagine, but the asterism of the teapot located within Sagittarius is easy to recognize.
Friday: After passing by Jupiter last night, the moon is now near the planet Saturn. Similar to last night, the distance is still 4 degrees, except the moon is to the lower left of Saturn.
Saturday: In the constellation Andromeda is a double star that is often overlooked. Almach is the bottom-most star in Andromeda, whose shape resembles the letter V, visible in the east-northeast. A small telescope reveals the two stars, one appearing a golden yellow and the other blue. The blue star also has two more stars it orbits with, but they are much more difficult to detect, making Almach a quadruple star system.
— Chris Pagan
