Skywatch for the week Sept 13-19, 2020

Sunday: Similar to Jupiter, the moons of Saturn are visible through a telescope. Since Saturn is about twice far from us as Jupiter the moons are fainter. However, Saturn’s largest moon — Titan — is usually easy to pick out. Tonight Titan is on the western side of the Saturn. There is also another moon on the western side, about a quarter of the Saturn-Titan distance and there are a few just south of the planet.
Monday: This morning the planet Venus and the thin crescent moon are near each other in the sky. The two brightest objects in the morning sky are a little more than six degrees apart in the eastern sky. The pair also happens to be close to the Beehive Cluster. About two-and-half degree to the upper left of Venus or two and a half degrees to the upper right of the moon is the star cluster. Binoculars will easily reveal a large number of stars.
Tuesday: The constellation Scorpius is low in the south-southwest tonight, and contains several interesting star clusters. One is found by starting at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger and moving five degrees to the upper left to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.
Wednesday: Tonight is the first of several bright appearances of the International Space Station. Look for the space station 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 8:45 p.m. From here the space station takes three and half minutes to reach its highest point in the sky, near the star Albireo at the tip of Cygnus’s beak. The ISS is only visible for one more minute after its apex and disappears from view 34 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Thursday: This evening the International Space Station zips past the planet Jupiter. The spacecraft begins its journey across the sky at 7:58 p.m. in the south-southwest. Two minutes later it passes four degrees above Jupiter and eight degrees above Saturn before reaching an its apex at 8:01 pm., 41 degrees above the southeast horizon. By 8:04 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Friday: About a half hour after sunset tonight the thin crescent moon and the planet Mercury are in the same area of the sky. Mercury will be tricky to see, however, due to its proximity to the horizon. To locate the innermost planet, first find the moon. Mercury is five degrees to the lower left of the moon.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes one final pass through the sky for the week tonight. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the west-southeast horizon at 7:59 p.m. The space station quickly passes near the crescent moon before reaching a height of 55 degrees in the northwest. On its northern track the space station is bright, but does not pass by many bright objects. At 8:06 p.m., the spacecraft is 10 degrees above northeast horizon.
