Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a long path across the sky. The ISS is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 9:50 p.m. It takes about two minutes to climb an additional four degrees into the north-northwest sky. By 9:54 p.m., the it is again 10 degrees above the north horizon.
Monday: Almost a week after Jupiter, Saturn today reaches opposition with the sun. Saturn will rise just as the sun sets and will be about at its brightest. Saturn is about six and half degrees east of Jupiter and although the planet is at its brightest, it is 10 times fainter than Jupiter.
Tuesday: If you did not catch them last week, you may still be able to see five planets in the morning sky; a clear horizon will be needed to spot Mercury and Jupiter. At 5:30 a.m., Mercury is about five degrees above the horizon; Venus is higher in the east. Mars stands alone with its red hue in the southern sky. Saturn is visible in the west-southwest and only a few degrees above the horizon is Jupiter.
Wednesday: Tonight, the thin crescent moon is near the bright star Regulus. At 9:30 p.m., the pair is separated by four degrees, with the moon to the northeast of Regulus.
Thursday: Comet NEOWISE, which, was visible in the morning sky, is now visible in the evening in the northwest. For the next several nights, the comet is located between the Big Dipper and Leo the Lion. To see the comet, use a pair of binoculars and start at the Big Dipper. From the two stars at the end of the dipper move toward Leo in the west. About a third of the way toward Leo is the comet. Through binoculars it appears fuzzy, not as crisp and sharp as regular star.
Friday: Looking in the sky tonight there appears to be a large ice cream cone. In the west, there is an orange-looking star 60 degrees above the southwestern horizon. This star is Arcturus and marks the tip of the ice cream cone. If you extend two lines up, away from Arcturus to the next stars touched by each imaginary line this will form the cone. Above the cone the stars form an arch representing the scoop of ice cream. So tonight head outside with your favorite ice cream and look for the ice cream cone in the sky.
Saturday: In the constellation Boötes, there is a nice double star known as Izar. Izar is a bright star and easy to find in the constellation. Start at Arcturus and move along the eastern side of the diamond shape of the constellation. The second brightest star in the constellation is Izar. Through a telescope, one star appears white and the other orange.