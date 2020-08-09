Sunday: After twilight, look to the northeast for the constellation Cassiopeia. This looks like the letter W rotated 90 degrees. Cassiopeia is a queen on her throne. About 15 degrees west of Cassiopeia is her husband, Cepheus. The stars that form Cepheus are not as bright, but the constellation is in a relatively empty portion of the sky. Stars in the king’s throne form a square marking its base, and a star to the north forming its top.
Monday: The International Space Station is not visible tonight, but many other satellites are. These satellites are smaller and therefore not as bright as the ISS, but they can still be distinguished from background stars or airplanes. Satellites move more slowly across the sky than a plane. Also, if you see flashing lights, it is a plane.
Tuesday: The Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight. Since the last quarter moon occurred this morning, the best window for observing will be the first half of the night. The radiant, or point in the sky where the meteors originate, is in the north in the constellation Perseus. At 10:30 p.m., the radiant is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. About 10-20 meteors per hour may be expected.
Wednesday: Returning to the constellation Cassiopeia, look just off the lower left corner of the “W” for inconspicuous star cluster. Binoculars will reveal a nebulous glow with a few resolved stars. A telescope will reveal a wide array of brightness among the stars, and a little color among the cluster may also be visible.
Thursday: Mars is easy to locate in the southwest this morning since it is the only bright object in this direction. The planet is starting to make a transition to more of an evening planet, and can be seen tonight when it rises in the east after 11 p.m.
Friday: Tonight Jupiter shines brightly in the southern sky. Binoculars or a telescope often shown several of Jupiter’s moons. While observing the planet tonight you can see a pair of shadows moving across the planet from two of Jupiter’s moons. The first shadow is from Ganymede and appears at 9:30 p.m. The second is Jupiter’s volcanic moon, Io, which appears just after 11 p.m. The two shadows causing eclipses on Jupiter will last until 1 a.m.
Saturday: This morning the moon is near Venus. The two brightest objects are separated by four degrees with planet to the lower right of the moon.