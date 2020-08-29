Skywatch for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Sunday: The planet Venus is currently the brightest object in the morning sky. The next brightest object is the star Sirius which is twelve time fainter. Not even the nearby twin stars Castor and Pollux can compare. If you know where to look, Venus can even be seen in the daytime.
Monday: The planet Mars has joined Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky without the need for staying up very late. Mars rises just after 10 p.m. and by 10:30 p.m. is a decent height above the horizon. There are few bright stars in Mars' region of the sky, so spotting the red point of light is an easy task.
Tuesday: When you look at Jupiter through binoculars or a telescope, you can often see four of its moons. However, over the next two evenings for a few hours only three moons are visible. Tonight the moon Ganymede is hidden until almost 11 p.m. and tomorrow night the frozen moon Europa is hidden until after midnight the following day.
Wednesday: The full moon occurs just after midnight today at 12:22 a.m. The September full moon is known as the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox. It is called the Harvest Moon because with the light of this moon, farmers can work late into the night at the peak of their harvest.
Thursday: In the constellation Andromeda is a double star that is often overlooked. Almach is the bottom-most star in Andromeda, whose shape resembles the letter V, visible in the east northeast. A small telescope reveals the two stars, one appearing a golden yellow and the other blue. The blue star also has two more stars with which it orbits, but they are much more difficult to detect, making Almach a quadruple star system.
Friday: The planet Mercury has appeared in the evening sky, but locating the planet can be a challenge. Twenty minutes after sunset the innermost planet is less than five degrees above the western horizon. The best way to see Mercury will be with binoculars scanning an unobstructed horizon.
Saturday: If you stay up a little later tonight, you can spot the moon and Mars close to each other in the sky. At 10:15 p.m., both objects are about five degrees above the horizon, but will be easier to see at 11 pm. Mars and the moon are about two-thirds of a degree apart, low in the eastern sky. If you prefer to wait, the separation will grow slightly with the moon two degrees east of Mars.
-- Chris Pagan