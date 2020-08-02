Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high pass through the sky. The space station starts off in the northwest at 10 p.m. As the spacecraft moves higher, it passes just beyond the handle of the Big Dipper before reaching a height of 81 degrees in the southwest at 10:04 p.m. The ISS is only visible for another minute before it disappears, 55 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Monday: The full moon occurs today at 10:58 a.m. The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon. This moon was named by fishing tribes because a large number of sturgeons were caught at this time of year.
Tuesday: This morning the planet Venus is easy to pick out in the eastern sky. A little more challenging is the planet Mercury. Mercury is fairly bright, but low in the east-northeast. At 6 a.m., the innermost planet is 6 degrees above the horizon.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a pass through the sky tonight. At 9:15 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. Three minutes later it reaches its apex, 41 degrees in the southwest. The space station finally disappears when it enters Earth’s shadow, 12 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.
Thursday: In the southeastern sky, Jupiter and Saturn are the lone planets easily visible until Mars rises near midnight. Both planets continue to move together and will maintain their separation of about 8 degrees.
Friday: Tonight the double star Albireo is nearly 60 degrees above the eastern horizon at 9:45 p.m. Cygnus the Swan appears to fly through the sky with the body parallel to the eastern horizon and two stars marking its outstretched wings. The brightest star in the constellation is Deneb, at the swan’s tail. The second brightest star is Albireo at the swan’s beak. Though it is possible to split this double star with binoculars, a telescope will provide a much higher success rate. The brighter star appears golden-to-orange and the other star appears blue.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the wide gibbous moon is near the planet Mars. At 5:30 a.m., the moon is 2½ degrees to the lower left of Mars. A few hours earlier the pair was even closer together.