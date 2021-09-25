Skywatch for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2: Rabbit Tracks across the night sky

Sunday: The constellation Scorpius is beginning to sink low in the southwestern sky after evening twilight. The Navajo tribe saw Scorpius as the tracks of a rabbit running through the sky. Rabbit Tracks’ (Scorpius) current location signified the start of the hunting season.
Monday: Tonight an eclipse is visible on the planet Jupiter. From our point of view we can watch the shadow of Jupiter’s moon Io creep across the surface of the planet. To see the shadow a telescope is needed. At 8:30 p.m. the shadow is visible near the center of the planet. By 9:45 pm the shadow disappears from the disk of Jupiter.
Tuesday: At 8 p.m., look again for the constellation Scorpius. Fifteen degrees above the south-southwest horizon and 4 degrees above the scorpion’s tail is a cluster of stars known as Ptolemy’s Cluster. The cluster is easily visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. With binoculars, numerous stars are resolved against the backdrop of the Milky Way.
Wednesday: In the morning sky tomorrow, the wide crescent moon is near the bright star Pollux, high in the eastern sky. At 6 a.m. the moon is about 5 degrees to the south of Pollux. Every month the moon moves near Pollux, but the moon used to pass in front of Pollux on occasion. However, due to precession, the wobbling of the Earth as it spins on its axis, the Moon’s path no longer carries it far enough north to cover up Pollux.
Thursday: This evening the International Space Station zips along the northern horizon. This pass is short and low, but still bright. At 8:23 p.m., the space station is a little less than 10 degrees above the northern horizon. The ISS is only visible for about two minutes and does not climb much higher in the sky, but should still be easy to locate as it moves from north to east. Eventually the spacecraft slides into the Earth’s shadow and disappears from view 11 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.
Friday: The crescent Moon is near the Beehive star Cluster this morning. Similar to Ptolemy’s cluster in Scorpius, the Beehive is an open star cluster. These are loose groupings of stars usually containing a couple hundred stars.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a bright but brief pass through the sky tonight. The spacecraft starts off in the north-northwest at 8:26 pm. For the next 2½ minutes the ISS climbs higher in the sky until it disappears 23 degrees above the north-northeast horizon into the Earth’s shadow.
-- Chris Pagan