Skywatch for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2: Rabbit Tracks across the night sky

Sunday: The constellation Scorpius is beginning to sink low in the southwestern sky after evening twilight. The Navajo tribe saw Scorpius as the tracks of a rabbit running through the sky. Rabbit Tracks’ (Scorpius) current location signified the start of the hunting season.

Monday: Tonight an eclipse is visible on the planet Jupiter. From our point of view we can watch the shadow of Jupiter’s moon Io creep across the surface of the planet. To see the shadow a telescope is needed. At 8:30 p.m. the shadow is visible near the center of the planet. By 9:45 pm the shadow disappears from the disk of Jupiter.

Tuesday: At 8 p.m., look again for the constellation Scorpius. Fifteen degrees above the south-southwest horizon and 4 degrees above the scorpion’s tail is a cluster of stars known as Ptolemy’s Cluster. The cluster is easily visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. With binoculars, numerous stars are resolved against the backdrop of the Milky Way.