Skywatch for Sept. 19-25: Harvest Moon arrives Monday night

Sunday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the northern sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 8:52 p.m. When the spacecraft reaches its highest point two minutes later, it will be within the bowl of the big Dipper 15 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The ISS disappears a little less than 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon at 8:57 p.m., when the station enters the Earth’s shadow.
Monday: The full moon occurs tonight at 6:54 p.m. The September full moon is known as the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox. It is called the Harvest Moon because with the light of this moon, farmers can work late into the night at the peak of their harvest.
Tuesday: A half hour after sunset, the planet Mercury remains a challenging planet to find. To find Mercury you will need binoculars and a clear horizon to the west-southwest. Slowly scan the horizon and Mercury will appear.
Wednesday: Today is the last day of summer as early tomorrow morning starts marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. The equinox occurs at 2:21 p.m., when the Sun is directly overhead at the equator, and day and night are approximately equal in length. The Sun will continue moving southward in our sky towards the Tropic of Capricorn as we progress through fall.
Thursday: Tonight the planet Venus in the southwestern sky is near the star Alpha Librae. Compared to Venus, Alpha Librae will look rather ordinary and is over 100 times fainter than Venus. However, with binoculars a companion star is visible. The companion star in this binary system is visible to the unaided eye, but darker skies are required to spot it.
Friday: Summer has ended and another sign of summer coming to an end is the constellation of Bootes. Bootes is the constellation of a herdsman, but also resembles an ice cream cone or kite. At 9 p.m., the bottom of the cone or kite is marked by the bright star Arcturus 15 degrees above the horizon. From Arcturus the constellation extends to the east.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the wide gibbous moon sits halfway between the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters. All three objects are high in the southern sky at 6 a.m. The Pleiades will be located to the upper right of the moon and the Hyades to the lower left.