Skywatch for Sept. 19-25: Harvest Moon arrives Monday night

Sunday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the northern sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 8:52 p.m. When the spacecraft reaches its highest point two minutes later, it will be within the bowl of the big Dipper 15 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The ISS disappears a little less than 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon at 8:57 p.m., when the station enters the Earth’s shadow.

Monday: The full moon occurs tonight at 6:54 p.m. The September full moon is known as the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox. It is called the Harvest Moon because with the light of this moon, farmers can work late into the night at the peak of their harvest.

Tuesday: A half hour after sunset, the planet Mercury remains a challenging planet to find. To find Mercury you will need binoculars and a clear horizon to the west-southwest. Slowly scan the horizon and Mercury will appear.