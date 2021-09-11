Skywatch for Sept. 12-18: Look for a double star in Lyra

Sunday: The first quarter moon occurs tomorrow, but tonight the nearly half-lit moon is near the giant red star Antares. Antares looks very similar to the planet Mars, but they cannot be confused tonight. Mars is too close to the Sun right now, so Antares is one lone bright red point the first part of the night.

Monday: In the constellation of Lyra is a double star that is easy to locate. If there is no light pollution, the two stars of Delta Lyrae should be visible to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first find the star Vega, slightly west of overhead. To the south and east of Vega are four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars.

Tuesday: The most distant planet, Neptune, reaches opposition with the Sun today. In general this planet is just beyond the viewing capabilities of binoculars, but a small telescope can find it. Neptune is currently in the constellation of Aquarius and close to the star Phi-Aquarii. The best method to find the planet is to use a finder chart from online to locate this dim distant planet.