Skywatch for Nov. 29 - Dec. 5: Full moon arrives early Monday

Sunday: The nearly full moon tonight sits between the bright star Aldebaran to the East and the Pleiades star cluster to the west. At 6:15 p.m. the moon is slightly closer to Aldebaran than the Pleiades. As the night progresses the moon moves closer to Aldebaran, as all three objects move from east to west.
Monday: The full moon occurs early this morning at 3:29 a.m. The November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon. This was the time to set traps before the swamps froze to ensure a good supply of furs for the winter. (A different interpretation is that this is the time beavers would be most active in the preparation for winter.)
Tuesday: On the first day of December the planets Jupiter and Saturn are separated by a little more than 2 degrees. If you watch these two planets over the next two weeks, the distance between them is shrinking. Later this month they form a very tight pair, and the moon will join the duo when they are almost at their closest.
Wednesday: For the next several days Venus is near the double star Alpha Librae. Alpha Librae, also known as Zubenelgenubi, is of moderate brightness and easy to see 2 degrees to the lower right of Mars. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star.
Thursday: The gibbous moon is near the star Pollux tonight. Pollux is located 4 degrees to the upper left of the moon. Pollux and its twin star Castor mark the heads of the Gemini Twins. The two stars mark the northern end of the constellation, which looks like a large rectangle extending towards the south.
Friday: The moon rises by 9 tonight, so without the moon in the sky for the first part of the night, look towards the constellation of Perseus for a pair of open star clusters very near each other. The two clusters are found halfway between the head of the constellation Perseus and the constellation Cassiopeia. Without using a telescope or binoculars, this pair of open clusters looks like a hazy patch of light under dark skies. With binoculars, dozens of stars will resolve themselves into points of light.
Saturday: Tonight the four Galilean moons are visible on the eastern side of Jupiter. Three of the moons are near the planet and one is a little farther away. All four moons are spaced far enough apart from each other to make viewing them with binoculars a not too difficult task.
— Chris Pagan
