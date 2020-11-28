Skywatch for Nov. 29 - Dec. 5: Full moon arrives early Monday

Sunday: The nearly full moon tonight sits between the bright star Aldebaran to the East and the Pleiades star cluster to the west. At 6:15 p.m. the moon is slightly closer to Aldebaran than the Pleiades. As the night progresses the moon moves closer to Aldebaran, as all three objects move from east to west.

Monday: The full moon occurs early this morning at 3:29 a.m. The November full moon is known as the Beaver Moon. This was the time to set traps before the swamps froze to ensure a good supply of furs for the winter. (A different interpretation is that this is the time beavers would be most active in the preparation for winter.)

Tuesday: On the first day of December the planets Jupiter and Saturn are separated by a little more than 2 degrees. If you watch these two planets over the next two weeks, the distance between them is shrinking. Later this month they form a very tight pair, and the moon will join the duo when they are almost at their closest.

Wednesday: For the next several days Venus is near the double star Alpha Librae. Alpha Librae, also known as Zubenelgenubi, is of moderate brightness and easy to see 2 degrees to the lower right of Mars. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star.