Skywatch for Nov. 22-28: Watch for Jupiter on Sunday

Sunday: Jupiter is 15 degrees above the southwestern horizon at 7:30 p.m. The planet is still located in the constellation of Sagittarius, through it looks closer to Capricornus. Jupiter moves through about one constellation per year but will remain in Sagittarius for the rest of 2020.

Monday: The International Space Station makes a long, low pass through the northern half of the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the western horizon at 6:05 p.m. The spacecraft slowly climbs to a height of 22 degrees above the north-northwest horizon three minutes later. At 6:11 p.m. the ISS disappears from view as it enters the Earth’s shadow.

Tuesday: This morning Mercury is visible low in the morning sky. The innermost planet is fairly bright, but it is also near the horizon. At 6:30 a.m. Mercury is 5 degrees above the east-southeast horizon, so make sure you have an unobstructed view.

Wednesday: The wide gibbous moon is near Mars tonight. At 8 both objects are in the south-southeastern sky with the moon about 5 degrees to the lower left of Mars.