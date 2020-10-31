Skywatch for Nov. 1-7: End of DST means more evening star viewing time

Sunday: Daylight saving time ended this morning, so your clocks should be turned back by now. The nice part of the clocks being set back an hour is it gets darker sooner allowing for more time to observe the sky before having to call it a night.
Monday: Tonight the moon is near the bright star Aldebaran. The waning gibbous moon rises shortly before Aldebaran and both are low in the eastern sky. The pair are 4 degrees apart and this distance will slowly grow as they move from east to west.
Tuesday: The Pleiades or the Seven Sisters are now visible in the eastern sky. With the transition from daylight saving time, the star cluster is now higher in the sky much earlier. Some think the Pleiades look like the Little Dipper in the north, but the Pleiades are brighter and significantly smaller. Depending on how dark the sky is and your eyesight, between five and eight stars are visible to the unaided eye.
Wednesday: For a good portion of the evening, the four Galilean moons of Jupiter are visible on the western side of the planet. The moons will easily be visible with binoculars throughout the evening. Also the distance between the two moons closest to Jupiter tonight will be increasing making it easier to split this pair as the night progresses.
Thursday: This morning the International Space makes a long but low pass through the northern half of the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the northern horizon at 6:01 a.m. It climbs to a height of 14 degrees about 2 minutes later in the north-northeast. By 6:05 a.m. the ISS is once again 10 degrees above the horizon in the east-northeast.
Friday: In the morning sky the planets Mercury and Venus are low in the eastern sky. Venus is by far the brightest object in this region of the sky and is easy to locate. At 6 a.m. Mercury is about 7 degrees above the horizon. A few degrees to the right of Mercury is the star Spica which about half as bright as the innermost planet.
Saturday: The International Space Station appears in the sky again this morning. At 6:01 a.m. the spacecraft emerges from the Earth’s shadow 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The space station reaches its apex just to the right of the bowl of the Little Dipper. As the ISS moves towards the east-southeast it passes close to the bright star Arcturus in the constellation of Bootes. By 6:07 a.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
— Chris Pagan
