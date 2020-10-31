Skywatch for Nov. 1-7: End of DST means more evening star viewing time

Sunday: Daylight saving time ended this morning, so your clocks should be turned back by now. The nice part of the clocks being set back an hour is it gets darker sooner allowing for more time to observe the sky before having to call it a night.

Monday: Tonight the moon is near the bright star Aldebaran. The waning gibbous moon rises shortly before Aldebaran and both are low in the eastern sky. The pair are 4 degrees apart and this distance will slowly grow as they move from east to west.

Tuesday: The Pleiades or the Seven Sisters are now visible in the eastern sky. With the transition from daylight saving time, the star cluster is now higher in the sky much earlier. Some think the Pleiades look like the Little Dipper in the north, but the Pleiades are brighter and significantly smaller. Depending on how dark the sky is and your eyesight, between five and eight stars are visible to the unaided eye.

Wednesday: For a good portion of the evening, the four Galilean moons of Jupiter are visible on the western side of the planet. The moons will easily be visible with binoculars throughout the evening. Also the distance between the two moons closest to Jupiter tonight will be increasing making it easier to split this pair as the night progresses.