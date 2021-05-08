Skywatch for May 9-15: Look for the M 3 globular cluster

Sunday: The moon will not be out for most of the night, so look for a nice globular star cluster visible close to overhead after evening twilight. Binoculars or a telescope will be required to find the cluster known as M 3. The globular cluster is 12 degrees to the right from the brightest star Arcturus when facing to the southwest. The cluster and Arcturus do not fit in the same field of view, so scan the area of the sky about a fist’s width at arm’s length from the star. Binoculars will reveal the globular cluster as a haze of light and a telescope will bring the light of this cluster just to the edge of resolution

Monday: Our morning sky contains our two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn. Both planets are in the southern sky, with Jupiter, the brightest, 30 degrees above the south-southeast horizon and Saturn 20 degrees to the west of Jupiter.

Tuesday: The constellation of Orion is low in the southwest, and its brightest star, Rigel, has already set by 9 p.m. Chasing behind Orion is the constellation of Scorpius, which just begins to rise as Orion is finished setting. To keep these two enemies from continuing their constant battle, they were placed on opposite sides of the sky.