Skywatch for May 9-15: Look for the M 3 globular cluster

Sunday: The moon will not be out for most of the night, so look for a nice globular star cluster visible close to overhead after evening twilight. Binoculars or a telescope will be required to find the cluster known as M 3. The globular cluster is 12 degrees to the right from the brightest star Arcturus when facing to the southwest. The cluster and Arcturus do not fit in the same field of view, so scan the area of the sky about a fist’s width at arm’s length from the star. Binoculars will reveal the globular cluster as a haze of light and a telescope will bring the light of this cluster just to the edge of resolution
Monday: Our morning sky contains our two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn. Both planets are in the southern sky, with Jupiter, the brightest, 30 degrees above the south-southeast horizon and Saturn 20 degrees to the west of Jupiter.
Tuesday: The constellation of Orion is low in the southwest, and its brightest star, Rigel, has already set by 9 p.m. Chasing behind Orion is the constellation of Scorpius, which just begins to rise as Orion is finished setting. To keep these two enemies from continuing their constant battle, they were placed on opposite sides of the sky.
Wednesday: Low in the western sky tonight the two brightest objects are close to each other for a short period. The thin crescent moon and the planet Venus are less than 2 degrees apart. Both objects set early, so the time to see them together is short.
Thursday: After passing close to Venus yesterday, the crescent moon is near the planet Mercury in the western sky. At 9 p.m., both objects are about 15 degrees above the horizon, with Mercury a few degrees to the lower left.
Friday: Later tonight the International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 9:59 p.m. It travels through the head of Leo the Lion and reaches its apex at 10:02 p.m., 80 degrees above the northwest horizon. Shortly after reaching its highest point the spacecraft passes close to Mizar and Alcor in the handle of the Big Dipper. By 10:05 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the northeastern horizon.
Saturday: The final bright pass of the International Space Station of the week begins after 9 p.m. At 9:11, the space station is 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon. Three minutes later it is 53 degrees above the southeast horizon and moments later passes very close to the bright star Arcturus.
By 9:18 p.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon and a little more than 5 degrees south of the star Vega. Also the moon is very close to the planet Mars tonight.
— Chris Pagan