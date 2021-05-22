Skywatch for May 23-29: Farewell, winter triangle; hello, summer triangle

Sunday: Winter may seem like it was some time back, but the winter triangle is still in the sky. Spotting it would be trick since two of its stars, Betelgeuse and Sirius, are close to the horizon at 9 p.m. However, as one triangle disappears, a second one soon takes its place. You have to stay up a bit, but at 11 p.m. the summer triangle formed by Deneb in Cygnus, Vega in Lyra, and Altair in Aquila, will be visible.

Monday: This evening the moon is near the double star known as Zubenelgenubi in the eastern sky. Zubenelgenubi, also known as Alpha Librae, is of moderate brightness and easy to see less than a degree below the moon. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star.

Tuesday: For a brief time this morning the planet Jupiter holds the title as being the brightest object in the sky. Jupiter is in the south-southeast and is particularly easy to pick because it is currently in an area void of bright stars. For now we will have to stay content with the giant planet in the morning sky, since it will not be visible in the evening sky until mid-summer.