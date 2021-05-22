Skywatch for May 23-29: Farewell, winter triangle; hello, summer triangle

Sunday: Winter may seem like it was some time back, but the winter triangle is still in the sky. Spotting it would be trick since two of its stars, Betelgeuse and Sirius, are close to the horizon at 9 p.m. However, as one triangle disappears, a second one soon takes its place. You have to stay up a bit, but at 11 p.m. the summer triangle formed by Deneb in Cygnus, Vega in Lyra, and Altair in Aquila, will be visible.
Monday: This evening the moon is near the double star known as Zubenelgenubi in the eastern sky. Zubenelgenubi, also known as Alpha Librae, is of moderate brightness and easy to see less than a degree below the moon. Binoculars will easily reveal this double star.
Tuesday: For a brief time this morning the planet Jupiter holds the title as being the brightest object in the sky. Jupiter is in the south-southeast and is particularly easy to pick because it is currently in an area void of bright stars. For now we will have to stay content with the giant planet in the morning sky, since it will not be visible in the evening sky until mid-summer.
Wednesday: Early this morning a lunar eclipse is visible in the western sky, beginning at 4:45 a.m. As the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, the western edge of the moon will darken. Totality occurs about five minutes before moonset, so the opportunity to see it is very brief. There will be a much better total eclipse for viewing in May next year.
Thursday: Mercury and Venus continue to move closer to each other in the sky. Tonight the innermost planets are separated by a little more than 2 degrees. Keep watching over the next couple of days as they move closer to their tight conjunction on Saturday.
Friday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a low pass through the northern sky. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the horizon at 10:17 p.m. Two minutes later the space station is 17 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. The ISS then moves through the constellation of Cygnus, passing near its bright star Deneb in the northeast and disappearing into the Earth’s shadow 14 degrees above the east-northeast horizon at 10:21 p.m.
Saturday: The ISS takes a similar path through the sky as yesterday, but appears about 45 minutes earlier. At 9:30 p.m., it is 10 degrees above the northern horizon. It takes about a minute and a half for it to reach its apex 12 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. At 9:34 p.m. the space station passes about a degree from the star Albireo, which marks the tip of the beak of Cygnus the Swan.
— Chris Pagan