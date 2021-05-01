Skywatch for May 2-8: The wobbling Earth

Sunday: In the northeast this evening is our future north star, Vega. Though we think of Polaris as being a constant location in the north, it will not always be. Like a spinning top that begins to wobble as it slows down, the Earth has a slight wobble to its rotation. This wobble, or precession, takes 26,000 years to complete one turn. Our north pole will point closest to Polaris in about 80 years, but you would have to wait about 10,000 years to spot Vega as our North Star.

Monday: The nearly half-lit moon is near the planet Saturn this morning. At 6 a.m. they are separated by about 6 degrees, with Saturn to the upper left of the moon.

Tuesday: Tomorrow morning, look for the planet Jupiter and the wide crescent moon in the same area of the sky. Jupiter is the second-brightest object in the sky and is easy to spot above and to the left of the moon.

Wednesday: At 9 p.m., low in the western sky, is the Pleiades star cluster. On average, people can see seven of the stars, which is where the name the Seven Sisters arose for this cluster. The Aztecs referred to this group of stars as Tianquiztli. Tianquiztli was an important star cluster to track time, for its placement in the sky could indicate when the wet or dry seasons were coming.