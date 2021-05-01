Skywatch for May 2-8: The wobbling Earth

Sunday: In the northeast this evening is our future north star, Vega. Though we think of Polaris as being a constant location in the north, it will not always be. Like a spinning top that begins to wobble as it slows down, the Earth has a slight wobble to its rotation. This wobble, or precession, takes 26,000 years to complete one turn. Our north pole will point closest to Polaris in about 80 years, but you would have to wait about 10,000 years to spot Vega as our North Star.
Monday: The nearly half-lit moon is near the planet Saturn this morning. At 6 a.m. they are separated by about 6 degrees, with Saturn to the upper left of the moon.
Tuesday: Tomorrow morning, look for the planet Jupiter and the wide crescent moon in the same area of the sky. Jupiter is the second-brightest object in the sky and is easy to spot above and to the left of the moon.
Wednesday: At 9 p.m., low in the western sky, is the Pleiades star cluster. On average, people can see seven of the stars, which is where the name the Seven Sisters arose for this cluster. The Aztecs referred to this group of stars as Tianquiztli. Tianquiztli was an important star cluster to track time, for its placement in the sky could indicate when the wet or dry seasons were coming.
Thursday: The inner planets remain low in the western sky after sunset. Venus is the brightest of the pair, but a flat horizon is needed to locate the planet. Mercury is not as bright as Venus, but is located 13 degrees above the horizon and does not set until close to 10 p.m.
Friday: The Eta Aquariads meteor shower is just past its peak this morning. This is usually a small shower producing 10-15 meteors per hour. The best time to view will be around 5:00 am. The radiant of the shower is about 30 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Saturday: After evening twilight tonight, look for the Big Dipper in the north. The middle star in the handle is named Mizar. Now, here's a fun little test of your eyesight. One-fifth of a degree away is a fainter star, Alcor. Mizar and Alcor appear as a double star in the sky, but whether they orbit each other is still unknown. They are, however, each a multi-star system. Alcor has a faint close companion and Mizar is actually a quadruple star system.
