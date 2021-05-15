Skywatch for May 16-22: Watch for the moon visiting the Twins

Sunday: Tonight the moon is just below the star Pollux in the constellation of Gemini. Gemini looks like a large rectangle that stretches from the east to west, with the bright stars Castor and Pollux marking the eastern side of the rectangle. Mars currently occupies the center of the rectangle.
Monday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky tonight. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 9:13 p.m. As the space station climbs higher it passes about a degree to the east of Mars before reaching an apex of 43 degrees in the northwest at 9:16 p.m. As the ISS moves towards the northeast, it passes less than half a degree above Polaris, and by 9:19 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Tuesday: This evening the brightest star in the night sky is low in the southwest. Sirius sets early now and will soon be lost in the glow of sunset. The disappearance of Sirius used to signify the coming of summer.
Wednesday: In the northern sky tonight the International Space Station makes a low pass through the sky. At 9:16 p.m. it is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. Less than a minute later the space station passes about 2 degrees to the east of the planet Mercury, and then very close to the star Elnath, shared by the constellations Auriga and Taurus. By 9:18 p.m. the spacecraft is 18 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. Finally the space station drops to height of 10 degrees in the north-northeast at 9:21 p.m.
Thursday: The planet Venus is quickly approaching the planet Mercury in the western evening sky. A week ago the pair was separated by more than 10 degrees, and now they are about 6 degrees apart. Their closest approach is still over a week away, but watch over the coming days as the separation shrinks by almost a degree (the width of two full moons) each day.
Friday: Just to the south of Mars is the star Wasat, which means middle in Arabic. The star is roughly in the middle of one side of the rectangle that forms Gemini, but the true meaning of the star’s name is unknown. Wasat is a double star that can be split with a small telescope. Also, when Pluto was discovered over 90 years ago it was near this star, and Pluto will return to this point in the sky in about 155 years.
Saturday: The planet Saturn reaches its stationary point in the sky tomorrow morning. The planet had been traveling eastward against the backdrop of stars. However the planet will now begin its retrograde motion where it will start to move westward for the next several months. Since Saturn is further away its apparent motion is not as large as that of Mars, but over a few weeks its position change in Capricornus will be apparent.
— Chris Pagan