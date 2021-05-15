Skywatch for May 16-22: Watch for the moon visiting the Twins

Sunday: Tonight the moon is just below the star Pollux in the constellation of Gemini. Gemini looks like a large rectangle that stretches from the east to west, with the bright stars Castor and Pollux marking the eastern side of the rectangle. Mars currently occupies the center of the rectangle.

Monday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky tonight. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 9:13 p.m. As the space station climbs higher it passes about a degree to the east of Mars before reaching an apex of 43 degrees in the northwest at 9:16 p.m. As the ISS moves towards the northeast, it passes less than half a degree above Polaris, and by 9:19 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.

Tuesday: This evening the brightest star in the night sky is low in the southwest. Sirius sets early now and will soon be lost in the glow of sunset. The disappearance of Sirius used to signify the coming of summer.