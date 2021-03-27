Skywatch for March 28 to April 3: Time for the worm moon on Sunday

Sunday: The full moon occurs at 1:48 p.m. The March full moon is known as the worm moon, because at this time of the year the ground begins to thaw and worms will appear, signaling the return of the robins. This will also be a super moon as the full moon occurs about the same time as when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit.
Monday: We may only be one week into spring, but the Winter Triangle is still high in the southern sky. The Winter Triangle is made up of the three bright stars Betelgeuse, Procyon and Sirius. Sirius is the brightest and furthest south and Betelgeuse is in the northwestern corner of the triangle and appears red. Procyon is in the northeast corner of the triangle and about the same height above the horizon as Betelgeuse.
Tuesday: Spotting the planet Jupiter and Saturn in the morning sky has become an easier task as they have moved further from the sun in the sky.
Wednesday: Similar to one of its passes last week, the International Space Station skims along the northern horizon tonight. The spacecraft starts off in the north 10 degrees above the horizon at 8:42 p.m. The space station stays at about this height for the next two minutes as is moves towards the northeast. Even though the ISS does not climb very high in the sky, it will spend a long time climbing above the horizon but disappears into the Earth’s shadow at 8:45 pm.
Thursday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a quick climb in the northern sky. At 9:30 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. The spacecraft is visible for 2½ minutes as it climbs higher in the north until it disappears in the shadow of the Earth.
Friday: The constellation of Cygnus the Swan is high in the eastern sky this morning. The brightest star in the constellation is Deneb, which marks the tail feathers of the swan. A line of connecting stars to the south represents the body and neck of the swan. Two lines of stars stretch out form the body to the east and west of the swan to form its wings. Cygnus is also known as the Northern Cross. There is a Southern Cross also, but is only really visible if you are much further south.
Saturday: The International Space Station makes a bright but brief appearance tonight. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 9:31 p.m. As it climbs higher it passes near the bright star Capella and moves towards the star Castor. However the, space station disappears into the Earth’s shadow before it reaches Castor, when the spacecraft is 68 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 9:34 p.m.