Skywatch for March 28 to April 3: Time for the worm moon on Sunday

Sunday: The full moon occurs at 1:48 p.m. The March full moon is known as the worm moon, because at this time of the year the ground begins to thaw and worms will appear, signaling the return of the robins. This will also be a super moon as the full moon occurs about the same time as when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit.

Monday: We may only be one week into spring, but the Winter Triangle is still high in the southern sky. The Winter Triangle is made up of the three bright stars Betelgeuse, Procyon and Sirius. Sirius is the brightest and furthest south and Betelgeuse is in the northwestern corner of the triangle and appears red. Procyon is in the northeast corner of the triangle and about the same height above the horizon as Betelgeuse.

Tuesday: Spotting the planet Jupiter and Saturn in the morning sky has become an easier task as they have moved further from the sun in the sky.