Skywatch for March 21-27

Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station is visible traveling through the northern sky. The space station first appears in the western sky, 10 degrees above the horizon at 8:27 p.m. Two and half minutes later the ISS reaches its apex 21 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 8:32 p.m. the spacecraft has sunk into the north-northeast, 10 degrees above the horizon.
Monday: The moon tonight is near the constellation of Gemini, which appears as a large rectangle marked by the two bright stars Castor and Pollux. At 8:30 p.m., the moon is about 8 degrees away from Pollux and 10 degrees from Castor with both stars to the northeast of the moon.
Tuesday: The ISS skims along the northern horizon tonight. The spacecraft starts off in the northwest 10 degrees above the horizon at 8:31 p.m. The space station stays at about this height for the next two minutes as is moves toward the north. Even though the ISS does not climb very high in the sky, it will spend a long time climbing above the horizon and eventually sinking back down.
Wednesday: Spotting Jupiter and Saturn is an easy in the morning sky. At 6:30 a.m. Jupiter is 10 degrees above the southeastern horizon, and Saturn is further 5 degrees up. These two are not the only planets, however. Mercury can be located with some effort, just before 7 a.m., by scanning the east-southeast horizon with binoculars.
Thursday: The wide gibbous moon is the head of Leo the Lion tonight.
At 9 p.m. the pair are high in the eastern sky with the moon 5 degrees north of Regulus. The moon will also be very close to a star Eta Leonis, which is just above the moon. However, the moon will not quite pass in front of this star from our vantage point.
Friday: The planet Venus reaches conjunction with the sun today. Venus will pass to the south of the sun and continue moving east over the coming weeks. The brightest planet in the solar system will emerge from the sun’s glare into the evening sky later next month and will be an easy object to spot come May.
Saturday: Between the bright constellations of Gemini and Leo lies the faint constellation of Cancer the Crab. The constellation resembles the letter “Y” with the opening to the south. The constellation represents the crab the Greek goddess Hera sent to attack Hercules while he battled the hydra. Hercules was able to defeat the crab and the hydra and as a reward for its service Hera placed the crab in the night sky.
— Chris Pagan