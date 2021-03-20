Skywatch for March 21-27

Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station is visible traveling through the northern sky. The space station first appears in the western sky, 10 degrees above the horizon at 8:27 p.m. Two and half minutes later the ISS reaches its apex 21 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 8:32 p.m. the spacecraft has sunk into the north-northeast, 10 degrees above the horizon.

Monday: The moon tonight is near the constellation of Gemini, which appears as a large rectangle marked by the two bright stars Castor and Pollux. At 8:30 p.m., the moon is about 8 degrees away from Pollux and 10 degrees from Castor with both stars to the northeast of the moon.

Tuesday: The ISS skims along the northern horizon tonight. The spacecraft starts off in the northwest 10 degrees above the horizon at 8:31 p.m. The space station stays at about this height for the next two minutes as is moves toward the north. Even though the ISS does not climb very high in the sky, it will spend a long time climbing above the horizon and eventually sinking back down.