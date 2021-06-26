Skywatch for June 27 to July 3: Finding the double star in Hercules

Sunday: Close to overhead at 10 p.m., you can find the constellation of Hercules. Hercules resembles the constellation of Orion but only has two stars along the belt rather than three -- and Hercules is not as bright as Orion, but still recognizable. In Hercules, there is a double star known as Rasalgethi above his head. The star appears reddish orange, but through a telescope with magnification of at least one hundred, a yellow-to-white companion star is visible.

Monday: This morning the moon and the planet Jupiter are close to each other in the south-southwest. Around 5:30 a.m., the moon is 8 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter. On Tuesday, the moon will be to the lower left of Jupiter.

Tuesday: If you are up early you can spot the International Space Station. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 12 degrees above the western horizon at 5:01 a.m. Two and half minutes later it reaches its apex 24 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 5:07 a.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.

Wednesday: The planet Venus continues to shine brightly in the western sky. Now the planet Mars is also visible in the same area, but not as bright as Venus. At 9:30 p.m., Venus is 10 degrees above the western horizon and Mars is up and to the left of Venus.