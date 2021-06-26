Skywatch for June 27 to July 3: Finding the double star in Hercules

Sunday: Close to overhead at 10 p.m., you can find the constellation of Hercules. Hercules resembles the constellation of Orion but only has two stars along the belt rather than three -- and Hercules is not as bright as Orion, but still recognizable. In Hercules, there is a double star known as Rasalgethi above his head. The star appears reddish orange, but through a telescope with magnification of at least one hundred, a yellow-to-white companion star is visible.
Monday: This morning the moon and the planet Jupiter are close to each other in the south-southwest. Around 5:30 a.m., the moon is 8 degrees to the lower right of Jupiter. On Tuesday, the moon will be to the lower left of Jupiter.
Tuesday: If you are up early you can spot the International Space Station. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 12 degrees above the western horizon at 5:01 a.m. Two and half minutes later it reaches its apex 24 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 5:07 a.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.
Wednesday: The planet Venus continues to shine brightly in the western sky. Now the planet Mars is also visible in the same area, but not as bright as Venus. At 9:30 p.m., Venus is 10 degrees above the western horizon and Mars is up and to the left of Venus.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes another early morning pass today. This time it starts off 10 degrees above the northwest horizon at 5:05 a.m. The spacecraft does not climb much higher and skirts along the handle and bowl of the Big Dipper. By 5:08 a.m., the ISS is due north and 10 degrees above the horizon.
Friday: In the constellation Hercules, M13 stands out as one of the best globular clusters in the northern sky. But Hercules contains a second cluster as well. At 10 p.m., Hercules is located close to overhead. In the central region of Hercules are four stars that form a trapezoid, or a keystone for an arch. Look at the northern edge of the keystone and imagine an equilateral triangle with those two stars plus an imaginary star to the north of them. The globular cluster M92 would be located just a little west of that imaginary star. Through binoculars this cluster appears like a fuzzy patch of light.
Saturday: The wide crescent moon is not too far from the outer planet Uranus tomorrow morning. The two objects are separated by 5 degrees, close enough to just fit into the same field of view with binoculars. At 5:30 a.m. the moon will be high in the east and the planet Uranus will be directly below the moon.
--Chris Pagan