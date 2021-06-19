Skywatch for June 20-26: Summer solstice arrives Sunday night

Sunday: Today marks the first day of astronomical summer, but just barely, as the summer solstice occurs at 10:32 p.m. The solstice is marked by the sun reaching its furthest northern distance in the sky. The solstice also marks the longest day of the year. After today, the length of daylight will slowly decrease each day.

Monday: Yesterday was the start of summer, and in the northeastern sky the summer triangle is visible. The summer triangle is formed by the stars Altair, Deneb and Vega. Vega is the brightest of the three and the furthest west. Deneb is about 25 degrees to the northeast of Vega and Altair is about 25 degrees to the southeast of Vega. Together these three form the summer triangle, which is visible in the night sky for almost the remainder of the year.

Tuesday: The next two nights the planet Mars will be close to the Beehive star cluster in the constellation of Cancer the Crab in the western sky. The Beehive cluster is visible to the unaided eye on dark nights, but with the moon a few days from being full, binoculars will be needed. Tonight Mars is on the western edge of the cluster and tomorrow night it will be right in the center