Skywatch for June 13-19: Watch for the moon just 3 degrees from Mars

Sunday: Tonight the crescent moon is near the planet Mars. At 9:30 both objects are about 20 degrees above the western horizon. At this time Mars is 3 degrees directly below the moon.
Monday: The planet Saturn remains visible in the south-southwest sky during early dawn. Saturn currently sits in the middle of the constellation of Capricornus, the sea goat. Capricornus looks like a misshaped triangle, with one vertices to the south of Saturn and the other two east and west of Saturn with Saturn sitting the line joining the two stars together.
Tuesday: The Big Dipper, one of the most recognizable star patterns, will be visible in the northwest tonight. This group of stars is useful in finding other stars. Imagine the handle of the Dipper as part of an arc. Move along the arc to Arcturus, one of the brightest stars visible. From Arcturus, follow the arc to another bright star, Spica. The phrase “arc to Arcturus and speed on to Spica” will help you remember these two stars’ names and locations.
Wednesday: Tonight the planet Venus is low in the western sky. Eight degrees above Venus is the bright star Pollux. Last week Mars was near the bright star, but over the next week it will be Venus that slowly glides past Pollux.
Thursday: The first quarter moon occurs at 10:54 pm. Tonight, we will still see about half of the moon’s sunlit side. About halfway between the moon and the bright star Spica is a star known as Porrima. Porrima is a double star that can easily be split with binoculars. The two stars appear white and take 169 years to orbit one another. Iif you watch this star over several years, the change in separation between them is apparent.
Friday: The International Space Station often makes bright passes through our sky, but there are many other objects orbiting the Earth that are visible. Tonight one such satellite is visible traveling across the sky. It starts off 10 degrees above the southwest horizon at 9:58 p.m. Two minutes later the satellite passes almost in front of the Moon before reaching a point almost directly overhead at 10:01 p.m. By 10:05 p.m., the satellite is back low in the northeast.
Saturday: Tonight, the thin gibbous moon sits near the brightest star Spica in the constellation of Virgo. At 9:30 p.m., the moon is 5 degrees above and slightly to the right of Spica. Spica is one of the brighter stars in the sky and like many is a multiple stars system. The two brightest and largest members are 10.5 and 6 times more massive than our Sun, and they orbit each other every four days.
— Chris Pagan
