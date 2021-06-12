Skywatch for June 13-19: Watch for the moon just 3 degrees from Mars

Sunday: Tonight the crescent moon is near the planet Mars. At 9:30 both objects are about 20 degrees above the western horizon. At this time Mars is 3 degrees directly below the moon.

Monday: The planet Saturn remains visible in the south-southwest sky during early dawn. Saturn currently sits in the middle of the constellation of Capricornus, the sea goat. Capricornus looks like a misshaped triangle, with one vertices to the south of Saturn and the other two east and west of Saturn with Saturn sitting the line joining the two stars together.

Tuesday: The Big Dipper, one of the most recognizable star patterns, will be visible in the northwest tonight. This group of stars is useful in finding other stars. Imagine the handle of the Dipper as part of an arc. Move along the arc to Arcturus, one of the brightest stars visible. From Arcturus, follow the arc to another bright star, Spica. The phrase “arc to Arcturus and speed on to Spica” will help you remember these two stars’ names and locations.

Wednesday: Tonight the planet Venus is low in the western sky. Eight degrees above Venus is the bright star Pollux. Last week Mars was near the bright star, but over the next week it will be Venus that slowly glides past Pollux.